La Crosse, WI

4th Street Fire benefit happening Sunday

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The fire at the India Curry House in downtown La Crosse last month destroyed a local business and a number of apartments.

Now, other businesses on that block are stepping up to help everyone affected by the fire.

The Popcorn Tavern will be hosting a benefit on Sunday starting at 2 pm.

They’ll have live music, raffles, as well as free food and beer as long as supplies last.

“All this stuff is being done basically pro-bono, they’re just donating their time and donating food to help people that are in need,” said Chris Stolpa, a long-time La Crosse resident and local businessman.

A silent auction is also being held next door at Bridges Church. Community members have been donating items all week to help the auction raise money for those affected by the fire.

If you can’t make it to the event, the Popcorn Tavern is accepting cash donations during their open hours.

Businesses who have already donated to the event include Fayze’s Restaurant and Bakery, Dave’s Guitar Shop, Fathead Steve’s Bar & Grill, River City Gold & Silver Exchange, Designing Jewelers, and Driftless Axe & Arcade.

