INDIANAPOLIS — As the first shipment of emergency baby formula arrives in the U.S. from Europe, parents remain on the search for elusive nutrition. “You get down to a third of a can and you think, ‘ok, I’ve got to go out first thing in the morning and hit Walmart, Target, Kroger, every single store you can think of,’” said new parent Sydnie Walls.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO