Jif peanut butter recalled due to potential salmonella contamination
The FDA has released the following :
The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.
CDC’s review of epidemiological information indicates that five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill. FDA conducted Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis on an environmental sample collected at the Lexington, KY, J.M. Smucker Company facility in 2010. The analysis shows that this 2010 environmental sample matches the strain causing illnesses in this current outbreak. Epidemiologic evidence indicates that Jif brand peanut butter produced in the J.M. Smucker Company facility located in Lexington, KY, is the likely cause of illnesses in this outbreak.
J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain Jif brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 manufactured in Lexington, KY. Photo examples and a list of UPC codes are included below.
FDA’s investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Recommendation
Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425 (see photo example and UPC list below). This product has a two-year shelf life so consumers should check any Jif peanut butter in their home.
FDA recommends that if you have used the recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter. If you or someone in your household ate this peanut butter and have symptoms of salmonellosis, please contact your healthcare provider.
Product List
|UPC
|Description
|5150025516
|JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025537
|JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024705
|JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024706
|JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150007565
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150008026
|JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
|5150008051
|JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|5150008058
|JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|5150021889
|JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
|5150024114
|JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
|5150024130
|JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024136
|JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
|5150024137
|JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024143
|JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|5150024163
|JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024170
|JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024174
|JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|5150024177
|JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024182
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
|5150024191
|JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024307
|JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024321
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024322
|JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024331
|JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024404
|JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK
|5150024540
|JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024545
|JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
|5150024548
|JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024572
|JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH
|5150024769
|JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024776
|JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150025499
|JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025518
|JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025530
|JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025542
|JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150025565
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025574
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025578
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY
|5150072001
|JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150072002
|JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150075007
|JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY
|5150041418
|JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150092100
|JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT
Case Counts
Total Illnesses: 14
Hospitalizations: 2
Deaths: 0
Last Illness Onset: May 1, 2022
States with Cases: AR (1), GA (2), IL (1), MA (1), MO (1), OH (1), NC (1), NY (1), SC (1), TX (2), VA (1), WA (1)
Product Distribution*: Nationwide
*Distribution has been confirmed for states listed, but product could have been distributed further, reaching additional states
Who to Contact
Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.
To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), you can
- Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator if you wish to speak directly to a person about your problem.
- Complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online.
- Complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA.
