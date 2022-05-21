ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Steph Curry Makes History in Game 2 Win

By Joey Linn
 4 days ago

Golden State Warriors took down the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2

The Golden State Warriors came from behind to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. They were led by Steph Curry, who finished with 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, but it was his first three of the game that made history.

Coming into this game with 819 career points in the Western Conference Finals, Curry was just two points behind Karl Malone for 6th place on the Western Conference Finals all-time scoring list. With his first three, Curry passed Malone.

Now with 851 career points in the WCF, Curry is just 105 points behind both Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan for 4th all-time. Having played just 29 career WCF games, Curry is closing in on both Duncan and Magic, despite playing 23 less WCF games than Magic, and 16 less than Duncan. Should this series go long enough, both of those players could potentially be passed by Curry this year.

While individual stats certainly reflect Steph Curry's greatness, the superstar point guard has always been more concerned with winning than anything else. With his team up 2-0 in the WCF, the focus will have to remain sharp in order to take care of Dallas on their home floor. If Curry's first two games of the WCF are any indication, he is ready for that challenge.

Comments

Shelia Joseph
4d ago

I love his style and the way he play he's a great guy and he make sure everyone is working together he's a great player a great dad and he loves his wife.keep being you and may the lord keep blessings you .

Thomas Bridges
4d ago

that guy is something else really hes do for a few 50 point games in these playoff i am not a big fan i never say you cannt Guard me he just Fry's team's

biko
4d ago

the baby face assassin strikes again, now who do teams double team now, Wiggins is showing a different version of himself on defense and offense go dubs

