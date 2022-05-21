Steph Curry Makes History in Game 2 Win

Golden State Warriors took down the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors came from behind to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. They were led by Steph Curry, who finished with 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, but it was his first three of the game that made history.

Coming into this game with 819 career points in the Western Conference Finals, Curry was just two points behind Karl Malone for 6th place on the Western Conference Finals all-time scoring list. With his first three, Curry passed Malone.

Now with 851 career points in the WCF, Curry is just 105 points behind both Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan for 4th all-time. Having played just 29 career WCF games, Curry is closing in on both Duncan and Magic, despite playing 23 less WCF games than Magic, and 16 less than Duncan. Should this series go long enough, both of those players could potentially be passed by Curry this year.

While individual stats certainly reflect Steph Curry's greatness, the superstar point guard has always been more concerned with winning than anything else. With his team up 2-0 in the WCF, the focus will have to remain sharp in order to take care of Dallas on their home floor. If Curry's first two games of the WCF are any indication, he is ready for that challenge.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Responds to Narrative That Warriors Can't Guard Luka Doncic

Steph Curry Reacts to Andrew Wiggins' Defense on Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic Reveals True Feelings on Draymond Green