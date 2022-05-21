ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Fight at Garden State Mall food court causes panic

By CBSNewYork Team
 4 days ago

Fight inside Garden State Mall sends people running for exits 00:38

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Panic at a mall in New Jersey sent people running for the doors Friday.

Police say three people got into a fight in the food court at the Garden State Mall in Paramus.

Witnesses told CBS2 they saw people running and assumed it could be something much worse.

"We were at Starbucks and then suddenly there was, like, a stampede, and then we look out the window and there's probably like dozens of people, not dozens, like, maybe a hundred, they're, like, running through the mall ... We were freaked out and so then we just ran with them," witness Tony Wang said.

Police say one person is in custody.

Another person was injured and treated.

There's no word on what led to the fight.

Comments / 16

NoOne
4d ago

Seems like there is commotion at this mall every weekend. Stopped going there a while ago but it’s a shame. Nice mall but people seem to know how to ruin it for others

Bernadette Ryals Dodson
4d ago

We need to get back to local shops. Maybe in the beginning Malls seemed like a good idea. Its been proven over and over that malls isn't such a great idea. It's trouble 100 times over. Too many people in one area. When are these intellectuals who come up with these ideas going to admit that their ideas such? Between malls and social media our poor kids don't have a chance.

