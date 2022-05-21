ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Mid-valley roundup: MHS D-IV title game tickets sold online only

By Jeff Larson / jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
 4 days ago

On Tuesday at 4 p.m., the Marysville High baseball team plays for its first Sac-Joaquin Section championship since 1983.

The top-seeded Indians (26-5) will take on No. 2 Calaveras (27-3) in the D-IV title game at Sacramento City College.

Tickets must be purchased online by visiting https://bit.ly/3PBUEc8.

Today (Saturday), the mid-valley has several prep baseball and softball teams playing for Northern Section titles. To purchase tickets visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS and search for your designated school.

