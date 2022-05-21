ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Zara Nokour Signing Day Full Interview

wfft.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZara Nokour talks about her decision to sign with Indiana...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

High School Softball: Sectional Roundup (5/24)

Carroll, Northrop, Columbia City and Huntington North all advanced to sectional finals with victories on Tuesday night. High School Softball: Sectional Roundup (5/24) Carroll, Northrop, Columbia City and Huntington North all advanced to sectional finals with victories on Tuesday night.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Columbia City's Driver, Sigler sign for college

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Columbia City seniors Rebecca Driver and Karris Sigler signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers collegiately on Tuesday. Driver will cheer at Purdue. Sigler will run track at Grace, specializing in hurdles.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Trine set for first trip to DIII Softball Championships since 2019

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The NCAA has released the field and bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship World Series, revealing the opening round matchup for the Trine University softball team. The Thunder will start the finals with a rematch against Eastern Connecticut State University (ECSU) on Thursday,...
ANGOLA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
wfft.com

TinCaps fall 8-0 to finish series with Whitecaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps hit the midpoint of their 12-game homestand on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field after an 8-0 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). TinCaps (15-24) left fielder Corey Rosier reached base twice with a pair of walks. He leads...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

About 600 girls celebrate completing confidence-building program

Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana held their bi-annual 5k at Purdue Fort Wayne Sunday to celebrate about 600 girls completing their program. About 600 girls celebrate completing confidence-building program. Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana held their bi-annual 5k at Purdue Fort Wayne Sunday to celebrate about...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Rise ‘n Roll named overall fan favorite in national donut contest

A northern Indiana-based donut company has the most popular donut in America, according to a new contest. Rise ‘n Roll Bakery‘s Cinnamon Caramel Donut was named the Overall Fan Favorite in the Underground Donut Tour‘s Greatest Donut Contest. More than 8,000 votes were cast in the contest...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Air Show cleared to land in Fort Wayne

The upcoming Fort Wayne Air Show is a colossal, two-day gift of gratitude requiring hundreds of volunteers, hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations, and months of planning by the Indiana Air National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing and the show’s parent organization, Fort Wayne Air Show Incorporated. Lt....
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#Indiana Tech North Side
wfft.com

City of Fort Wayne’s Tall Grass/Weed Program for 2022 begins

The City of Fort Wayne’s Tall Grass/Weed Program is now underway. Neighborhood Code Compliance is responsible for enforcing the City’s Tall Grass/Weed Program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches. City of Fort Wayne’s Tall Grass/Weed Program for 2022 begins. Reports...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside Indiana Business

MetalX Expands with Acquisition

Fort Wayne-based scrap metals recycler MetalX is expanding its operations in northeast Indiana. The company has acquired SRT Aluminum in Wabash, an aluminum recycler and melting operation. MetalX says incorporating aluminum melting capabilities has been on its radar for some time, as part of its business plan to expand. “This...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Live music comes to downtown Decatur

The Decatur Summer Concert Series is all set for another run that will feature enough diversity to satisfy everyone. The free concerts take place every Thursday evening from June 2 to Aug. 25 at the Madison Street Plaza at the corner of Second and Madison streets. Shows start at either...
DECATUR, IN
abc57.com

Lippert Components to hold Care Center hiring event

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Lippert Components will be holding open interviews on Thursday for customer service positions at their Mishawaka location. The hiring event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the company is mostly looking for technical and parts agents as well as order entry representatives. Interviews will be...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE-TV

Vehicle takes out utility poles in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of West Jefferson in downtown Fort Wayne was closed Monday morning after a vehicle hit multiple utility poles. The poles were hit just west of Parkview Field near the intersection with Fairfield Avenue. The vehicle that hit the poles did not stop,...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy