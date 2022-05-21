Zara Nokour Signing Day Full Interview

Carroll, Northrop, Columbia City and Huntington North all advanced to sectional finals with victories on Tuesday night. High School Softball: Sectional Roundup (5/24) Carroll, Northrop, Columbia City and Huntington North all advanced to sectional finals with victories on Tuesday night.
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Columbia City seniors Rebecca Driver and Karris Sigler signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers collegiately on Tuesday. Driver will cheer at Purdue. Sigler will run track at Grace, specializing in hurdles.
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The NCAA has released the field and bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship World Series, revealing the opening round matchup for the Trine University softball team. The Thunder will start the finals with a rematch against Eastern Connecticut State University (ECSU) on Thursday,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps hit the midpoint of their 12-game homestand on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field after an 8-0 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). TinCaps (15-24) left fielder Corey Rosier reached base twice with a pair of walks. He leads...
Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana held their bi-annual 5k at Purdue Fort Wayne Sunday to celebrate about 600 girls completing their program.
A northern Indiana-based donut company has the most popular donut in America, according to a new contest. Rise ‘n Roll Bakery‘s Cinnamon Caramel Donut was named the Overall Fan Favorite in the Underground Donut Tour‘s Greatest Donut Contest. More than 8,000 votes were cast in the contest...
The upcoming Fort Wayne Air Show is a colossal, two-day gift of gratitude requiring hundreds of volunteers, hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations, and months of planning by the Indiana Air National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing and the show’s parent organization, Fort Wayne Air Show Incorporated. Lt....
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dawn from Fort Wayne used to fill her gas tank for $25. Rising gas prices have stolen that luxury, though. “[Now] it takes about $60-65 just to fill my gas tank,” Dawn said. Taking a road trip this Memorial Day is out of the...
The City of Fort Wayne's Tall Grass/Weed Program is now underway. Neighborhood Code Compliance is responsible for enforcing the City's Tall Grass/Weed Program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches.
DETROIT (AP) — Automaker Stellantis has scheduled an announcement for Tuesday in Kokomo, Indiana, for what could be the company’s second North American electric vehicle battery factory. The company said it will give an update on the future of its Kokomo operations at an Indiana community college on...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The historic Bell Mansion in Fort Wayne is hosting an event this weekend called ‘Bell Bizarre’. The hours are Saturday from 9am to 6pm and Sunday from 11am to 4pm at 420 W Wayne St. There is a $5 cover at the...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The long-time rivalry between Northfield High School and Southwood High School in Wabash is close to Mike Keaffaber’s heart. “I’m a graduate of Southwood, my wife is a graduate of Northfield so we’ve always been rivals,” Keaffaber said. Now he is...
The Allen County Department of Environmental Management teamed up with the City of Fort Wayne to collect and dispose of potentially toxic or hazardous household items.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The PepsiCo Warehouse north of Promenade Park is set to transform into the latest addition of Riverfront Development. Fort Wayne City Council passed a resolution 6-3 on Tuesday that will allow the City to purchase the 6.43 acres of property for $4.5 million. That money...
Fort Wayne-based scrap metals recycler MetalX is expanding its operations in northeast Indiana. The company has acquired SRT Aluminum in Wabash, an aluminum recycler and melting operation. MetalX says incorporating aluminum melting capabilities has been on its radar for some time, as part of its business plan to expand. “This...
The Decatur Summer Concert Series is all set for another run that will feature enough diversity to satisfy everyone. The free concerts take place every Thursday evening from June 2 to Aug. 25 at the Madison Street Plaza at the corner of Second and Madison streets. Shows start at either...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Lippert Components will be holding open interviews on Thursday for customer service positions at their Mishawaka location. The hiring event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the company is mostly looking for technical and parts agents as well as order entry representatives. Interviews will be...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of West Jefferson in downtown Fort Wayne was closed Monday morning after a vehicle hit multiple utility poles. The poles were hit just west of Parkview Field near the intersection with Fairfield Avenue. The vehicle that hit the poles did not stop,...
