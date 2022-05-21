ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

North Side's Nokour inks with Indiana Tech

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Side senior Zara Nokour signed her letter of intent to...

Irving ISD Names MacArthur Head Girls Basketball Coach

A familiar face will take over as head girls’ basketball coach at MacArthur High School. Irving ISD named Khoria Newman, a former assistant coach and a player on the 2011 state champion girls’ basketball team at MacArthur, to the role. Newman succeeds Suzie Oelschlegel, who is retiring. “There’s...
Thomas Resigns as UTA Coach

ARLINGTON – — Following 15 years as the program’s leader and seven previous seasons as an assistant with the Mavericks, UT Arlington head baseball coachDarin Thomas announced his resignation on Monday. “D.T. has been in the fabric of UTA baseball for more than two decades and has...
TCU Track & Field finish with six medals at Big 12 Championships

TCU Track & Field recently competed in the Big 12 championship meet where they finished with three gold medals and three silver medals. The highlight of the meet was the men’s 4x100 relay team, one of the country’s best. The collective comprised of Bryson Stubblefield, Tinotenda Matiyenga, Kundai Maguranyanga and Robert Gregory Jr. placed first and broke the meet record with a time of 38.50, the fourth-fastest time recorded in the NCAA this season.
TCU earns commitments from several 2023 recruits

While TCU football has been busy adding to the 2022 roster this offseason, Horned Frog coaches have also continued blazing the recruiting trails for prospects to join the 2023 class. Their efforts have garnered results over the last month, with a trio of three-star recruits and one four-star prospect giving commitments to the purple and white.
North Texas under 'enhanced' risk for severe weather Tuesday night

DALLAS - All North Texas are under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday night. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Dallas-Fort Worth area through 10 p.m. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is now a 30% chance for severe thunderstorms that could...
20 Family-Friendly Farmers Markets in Dallas-Fort Worth

How much do your kids understand about where their food comes from? Have you ever visited a pick-your-own fruit or veggie farm or bought fresh produce straight from the farmers themselves at your local farmers market? No worries if you silently answered with an “um…?” First thing’s first, you need to know where to look! If it’s been a minute since you’ve visited any of Dallas-Forth Worth’s farmers markets—or you’re just looking for a different one to check out—take a look through our roundup of 19 farmers markets for fresh and local foods, artisan-made goods, treats, freshly cut flowers and truckloads more.
New scam going around in North Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new scam is going around Texoma claiming to raise money for the local Veterans Affairs, but instead many people who’ve donated said all the money is just going in one man’s pocket. “I’m frustrated that he’s using our veterans as a scam to...
How to Make Texas-Style BBQ Sauce, Courtesy of Dallas’s Famous Pecan Lodge

In some Texas BBQ circles, adding sauce to expertly smoked meats has been—and will always be—totally taboo. Sure, great BBQ should be tender, juicy, and tasty enough to be enjoyed in its purest form, but a deliciously crafted barbecue sauce can genuinely take something already perfect to new heights of flavorful pleasures (like ranch dressing on a slice of pizza).
Louie’s: Yet Another Take On Tavern-Style Chicago Thin Crust Pizza

In the (hopefully) never-ending quest to find good tavern-style Chicago thin crust pizza in North Texas, we turn to Louie’s, a Dallas institution that according to word-of-mouth and various social media outlets purportedly serves up the best thin crust pizza in the area. Consider this a companion piece and update to our recent exploration of this style of Chicago pizza. And who know? One day perhaps Rosati's will be added to this ever-growing sampling of local thin-crust offerings.
TradeLane Properties acquires industrial warehouse in Fort Worth￼

TradeLane Properties announced the acquisition of 5050 Rondo Drive, a 92,144 square foot industrial warehouse situated on 4.13 acres in Fort Worth, Texas. Purchased within the TradeLane Properties U.S. Industrial Fund II, L.P., a value-add investment fund focused on key Central U.S. logistics markets, the investment was 100% occupied at closing under a sale-leaseback.
