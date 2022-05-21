ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Bishop Luers' Stetzel signs with Indiana Tech

wfft.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBishop Luers senior Jacob Stetzel signed his letter of intent to continue...

www.wfft.com

wfft.com

High School Softball: Sectional Roundup (5/24)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Carroll, Northrop, Columbia City and Huntington North all advanced to sectional finals with victories on Tuesday night. Carroll defeated DeKalb 2-0 behind an 11 strikeout effort from Emilia Garcia. Northrop scored five runs in the fifth inning to beat East Noble 5-3. The Bruins and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Columbia City's Driver, Sigler sign for college

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Columbia City seniors Rebecca Driver and Karris Sigler signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers collegiately on Tuesday. Driver will cheer at Purdue. Sigler will run track at Grace, specializing in hurdles.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Trine set for first trip to DIII Softball Championships since 2019

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The NCAA has released the field and bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship World Series, revealing the opening round matchup for the Trine University softball team. The Thunder will start the finals with a rematch against Eastern Connecticut State University (ECSU) on Thursday,...
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

TinCaps fall 8-0 to finish series with Whitecaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps hit the midpoint of their 12-game homestand on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field after an 8-0 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). TinCaps (15-24) left fielder Corey Rosier reached base twice with a pair of walks. He leads...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

About 600 girls celebrate completing confidence-building program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana held their bi-annual 5k at Purdue Fort Wayne Sunday to celebrate about 600 girls completing their program. The group spends 8 weeks training third-fifth grade girls to run and also teaches them how to communicate their feelings and navigate hard times in life.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

City of Fort Wayne’s Tall Grass/Weed Program for 2022 begins

The City of Fort Wayne’s Tall Grass/Weed Program is now underway. Neighborhood Code Compliance is responsible for enforcing the City’s Tall Grass/Weed Program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches. City of Fort Wayne’s Tall Grass/Weed Program for 2022 begins. Reports...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Allen County housing market still low on inventory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – You won’t see many for sale signs around Fort Wayne and Allen County right now. Housing inventory is extremely low, which means it’s better for people selling houses versus buying them. “That means that buyers are not negotiating,” Jacob McAfee with McAfee...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

13-24 Drive In announces full summer movie lineup for 2022

WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) — The 13-24 Drive In has announced its full movie lineup for the summer season, which begins this weekend. By popular demand, the Drive In will feature throwback movies on Fridays and family-friendly classics on Saturdays throughout the season. Both nights will offer a $10 carload...
WABASH, IN
wfft.com

Alesha Miller sentencing delayed until December

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The sentencing of a Fort Wayne woman who is pleading guilty in the death of her 9-year-old stepson has been delayed. Alesha Miller pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent, in the December 2021 death of 9-year-old Elijah Ross.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police searching for person who shot boy on Reed Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a boy early Tuesday afternoon in Fort Wayne. Just before 1 p.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the 2900 block of Reed Street for a shooting. When officers arrived to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 5 in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car in Huntington Sunday afternoon. The Huntington County coroner says Cameron M. Eckert was driving a motorcycle south on State Road 5, near Waterworks Road, at around 12:13 p.m. That's when investigators say for unknown reasons, Eckert didn't...
HUNTINGTON, IN

