Woodlan's Knoblauch signs with Anderson

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Columbia City seniors Rebecca Driver and Karris Sigler signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers collegiately on Tuesday. Driver will cheer at Purdue. Sigler will run track at Grace, specializing in hurdles.
Carroll, Northrop, Columbia City and Huntington North all advanced to sectional finals with victories on Tuesday night. High School Softball: Sectional Roundup (5/24) Carroll, Northrop, Columbia City and Huntington North all advanced to sectional finals with victories on Tuesday night.
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The NCAA has released the field and bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship World Series, revealing the opening round matchup for the Trine University softball team. The Thunder will start the finals with a rematch against Eastern Connecticut State University (ECSU) on Thursday,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps hit the midpoint of their 12-game homestand on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field after an 8-0 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). TinCaps (15-24) left fielder Corey Rosier reached base twice with a pair of walks. He leads...
It took two years for former University of South Carolina quarterback Todd Ellis and former college and Major League Baseball pitcher Ed Lynch to have their big moment Monday. COVID-19 temporarily kept the duo and five other members from getting officially enshrined into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.
The Ultimate Super Late Model Series Southeast Region Travels To Cherokee Speedway May 29th. Carnesville, Georgia - The Ultimate Super Late Model Series Southeast Region will travel to "The Place Your Mama Warned You About" Cherokee Speedway located in Gaffney, South Carolina on Sunday May 29th for the annual "Mike Butler Memorial" event paying $7,500 to win. The event will be 50 laps.
Last season left a lot to be desired as Clemson missed out on the ACC title and the College Football Playoff for the first time in six straight years. But the odds makers in Vegas appear to be high on the Tigers' chances this fall, setting the team's over/under win total at 10.5 for the 2022 ...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The long-time rivalry between Northfield High School and Southwood High School in Wabash is close to Mike Keaffaber’s heart. “I’m a graduate of Southwood, my wife is a graduate of Northfield so we’ve always been rivals,” Keaffaber said. Now he is...
DETROIT (AP) — Automaker Stellantis has scheduled an announcement for Tuesday in Kokomo, Indiana, for what could be the company’s second North American electric vehicle battery factory. The company said it will give an update on the future of its Kokomo operations at an Indiana community college on...
The Greenville Scottish Games will welcome the 2022 Royal Highland Fusilier Honor Guard team to its festivities May 27-28. This team is the most decorated unit in the British Army and will be making its 10th appearance at the games, said the Greenville Scottish Games in a press release. The...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The sentencing of a Fort Wayne woman who is pleading guilty in the death of her 9-year-old stepson has been delayed. Alesha Miller pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent, in the December 2021 death of 9-year-old Elijah Ross.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The PepsiCo Warehouse north of Promenade Park is set to transform into the latest addition of Riverfront Development. Fort Wayne City Council passed a resolution 6-3 on Tuesday that will allow the City to purchase the 6.43 acres of property for $4.5 million. That money...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dawn from Fort Wayne used to fill her gas tank for $25. Rising gas prices have stolen that luxury, though. “[Now] it takes about $60-65 just to fill my gas tank,” Dawn said. Taking a road trip this Memorial Day is out of the...
Fort Wayne-based scrap metals recycler MetalX is expanding its operations in northeast Indiana. The company has acquired SRT Aluminum in Wabash, an aluminum recycler and melting operation. MetalX says incorporating aluminum melting capabilities has been on its radar for some time, as part of its business plan to expand. “This...
The City of Fort Wayne’s Tall Grass/Weed Program is now underway. Neighborhood Code Compliance is responsible for enforcing the City’s Tall Grass/Weed Program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches. City of Fort Wayne’s Tall Grass/Weed Program for 2022 begins. Reports...
ANDERSON, S.C. — Four people were killed and three others hurt in a wreck on Highway 81 in Anderson, South Carolina, authorities said Saturday. The accident happened about 6 p.m. Friday. Three people were trapped in their vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person died hours later while in surgery at Prisma Health in Greenville, South Carolina, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Does persistence pay off? For a recent winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery in Batesburg-Leesville that appears to be the case. A Midlands man who hasn't been publicly identified drew a winning ticket from the Quick Stop #5 on West Columbia Avenue. But it's far the first Powerball ticket that he has bought - he's been playing for years.
An Indiana man was arrested for OVI Monday evening around 6 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol in Russells Point on Main Street near McDonald's when they observed a vehicle make an abrupt turn and fail to use a turn signal. The vehicle then pulled...
GOSHEN, Ind. -- According to the Goshen Police Department, a shooting occurred at a residence on Rosemare Court in Goshen around 3:20 on Saturday, leaving two dead and three wounded. One male was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment, but has since been pronounced deceased. Another male was pronounced dead...
