Public Safety

The Lowdown: Girl Almost Whipped by Boy, Then Parents Shot at!

yr.media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a tense and often violent time for racial relations, so with that context it’s especially shocking to see...

yr.media

Comments / 98

Lou Cummings
3d ago

Another mountain out of a molehill. Stirring nothing but anger. The media loves to stir violence and hate. They feed and make money off of it.

Reply(7)
46
Terlynbo
3d ago

what would I do if a little boy was whipping my door with a whip 🤔 I would tell him that is not appropriate behavior and tell him never to do it again. He is just a little kid sometimes kids do things and as adults it is our job to redirect them.

Reply(15)
18
D. Grace
2d ago

😂🤣😂😂😂😂🤣😂This is a hilarious title if you know the actual story…. People trying to push racism never cease to amaze me😂🤣😂🤣

Reply
11
