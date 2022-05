The Harmony Museum will sponsor a tour of historic Harmony homes and unique gardens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11. The tour, which costs $25 with bagged lunches available for an additional $5, will include five homes and five gardens, including houses built by the original Harmonists, and the Mennonites who resettled the area after the Harmonists left in the early 1800s.

HARMONY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO