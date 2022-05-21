ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Island, FL

Another Stock Island trailer park set for redevelopment

By By TIMOTHY O'HARA Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

Another Stock Island trailer park is about to be torn down to make room for an affordable housing project, resurrecting the debate about what type of housing is truly affordability in the Florida Keys.

Many people in the Keys choose to live in trailers, which may or may not be up to code, because they are affordable for lower income workers. However, trailer parks are now being redeveloped into affordable housing units, with higher monthly rentals. In many cases, multiple people are living in each of the trailers to help offset the monthly lot rental fee.

The owner of the 108-unit Roy’s Trailer Park issued a letter to the park’s tenants on May 16 alerting them to the redevelopment of the park into apartments. The owner, Michael Browning, told park residents that they can be placed on a list at the neighboring Wreckers Cay apartments, which are currently under construction on Stock Island.

“What this means to you is that in the next 6 months, you will be required to relocate in advance of the demolition and redevelopment of the park,” the letter stated. “To make the transition easier for our residents, we have made arrangements with Wreckers Cay, the new affordable housing development right down the road. Each mobile homeowner in the Park will have the opportunity to enter into a lease to rent a new energy-efficient apartment at monthly rents that are comparable to or potentially lower than what you are currently paying, based on your income.”

In order to be placed on the Wreckers Cay application list, park residents must continue to pay their rent or relocate their tailer or assign title to the park, the letter stated.

“Failure to meet both of the requirements listed above, will forfeit your opportunity to secure one of the affordable housing units at Wreckers Cay,” the letter said.

There may be room at Wreckers Cay, but there is already a waiting list and Roy’s Trailer Park would be given “second right of refusal” after the residents of the three trailer parks that were torn down to make room for Wreckers Cay, said Bart Smith, an attorney for the developers of Wreckers Cay. Wreckers Cay owners already agreed to give those owners first right of refusal.

Browning challenged the zoning for Wreckers Cay and as part of a settlement, the Wreckers Cay developers agreed to put Roy’s Trailer Park residents on a priority list, Smith said.

The redevelopment at Roy’s Trailer Park, which charges $2,000 a month to rent a lot, comes after Browning and his late business partner, Thomas Sireci Jr., and the Monroe County government became tied up in legal battles stemming from a series of code and fire safety issues with trailers at the park. There has been work done there that does not appear to be up to county building code and violations of state fire code, according to Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger.

In May 2015, a fire broke out in a trailer where 14 people were living, raising concerns about the trailers being subdivided without proper building permits. Since then, the park’s owners have been embroiled in lawsuits about bringing the park into compliance with county codes, with both sides suing each other.

If an agreement was not reached, the park could have been closed and the nearly 100 residents, living at some of the county’s lowest-income levels, would face eviction. In June 2019, the county code enforcement and fire marshal walked around the property and “found severe violations including fire separation violations and non-permitted work violations,” the county’s lawsuit claims.

“Roy’s Trailer Park has willfully allowed these violations to occur throughout its trailer park,” according to the lawsuit.

The county code officers have not cited the park’s owners or any individual owner of a trailer, even though it has “tolerated the abhorrent fire-and life-safety issues,” the lawsuit stated.

Like Roy’s Trailer Park, Wreckers Cay also displaced trailer park owners to make room for the 208-unit apartment complex. In 2018, Miami-based development group Integra purchased the Tropic Palms, Water’s Edge and Snead Property mobile home parks on Stock Island and demolished them to make room for Wreckers Cay.

The project was first met with resistance from the community, as the residents of the trailer parks were evicted to make room for the newer units, but financial arrangements were made to compensate park residents to help them finance new accommodations. The 9.3-acre affordable housing project is a mix of income levels, with 70 low-income, 98 median-income and 112 moderate-income units. In addition to the apartments, there will be a pool and clubhouse onsite.

Roy’s is again bringing up the debate about displacing trailers to make room for sturdier, but yet more expensive housing.

There needs to be more regulations and restrictions protecting existing affordable housing, because the lack of rules are causing a gentrification on Stock Island, said Diane Beruldsen, who founded the Stock Island Association to help protect affordable housing and the quality of life for Stock Island residents. Beruldsen supports creating regulations that would require owners to give rent increase notices to tenants months before the increases go into effect.

“There is no safety net for the residents,” Beruldsen said. “They are not being defended by the County Commission. These are the working people of our community. The services are going to take a huge hit because of this — medical, construction and others.”

Beruldsen believes that just like with Wreckers Cay, the people living in Roy’s Trailer Park won’t be able to afford the new rents. She added that those trailer parks survived hurricanes Wilma and Irma.

Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates, who represents Stock Island, said he understands the concerns about people paying more in exchange for having better and sturdier housing. There are issues with the trailers at Roy’s not being safe and a resolution has to be reached, he said.

The Keys are experiencing an affordable housing crisis and trailer parks are a much-used form of worker housing.

Roy’s is not the first trailer park in the Keys to be redeveloped after facing code and fire code violations. In 2009, residents of Key Largo Ocean Resort were evicted from their homes due to fire hazards from years of work done without building permits. The request to close the 22-acre park at mile marker 95 came from the Monroe County Attorney’s Office. The 284-unit trailer park was eventually redeveloped into elevated, free-standing homes.

tohara@keysnews.com

Key West, FL
