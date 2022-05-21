Reef Renewal USA, with corporate partners, on mission to plant 10,000 coral by July 31

As a part of the ongoing effort to restore the decimated Florida Reef to greater health, Reef Renewal USA, along with funding partners Stream2Sea and Virgin Voyages cruise line, are planting 10,000 corals in designated reef tracts by July 31.

That’s just a “drop in the bucket” for restoring the reef, said Ken Nedimyer, who founded both Reef Renewal USA and the Coral Restoration Foundation, but they have to start somewhere.

“There’s millions of them out there but we’re putting the right ones out there, and we’re putting them where people are going to see them and enjoy them,” he said.

The outplanting push is called the Crazy for Coral campaign. Funding is coming from partnerships with Stream2Sea, a company which makes sunscreen that is not toxic to coral. Stream2Sea is currently donating $1 for every tube of its reef safe sunscreen sold through its website.

Stream2Sea founder and CEO Autumn Blum said she was inspired to create this company through “diving, diving with these gentlemen,” referring to Nedimyer and fellow coral-restoration proponent Michael Echevarria.

“I’m a cosmetic chemist, so I’ve been making healthy skin care for 25 years,” Blum said. “I was certified to dive as a junior, I have a place in Key Largo and love the ocean, we all see what’s happening out there. We all see the change.”

A number of years ago, Blum was on a diving trip in Palau when she noticed oil slick coming off a group of snorkelers and “realized with horror that it was their sunscreen.”

“I got back on the boat and read the ingredients that were in that sunscreen and I knew that those were harmful for our bodies. They were not anything that I would have been able to sell to any health food store in the world and here we were in the most pristine, beautiful, over-the-top healthiest reef that I’ve ever seen and all these chemicals were just leeching down,” Blum said.

At the time, there wasn’t yet scientific research showing that chemicals in sunscreen and other skin products were harmful to coral. Blum started researching how to make a sunscreen that wouldn’t harm a coral reef.

“There’s no standard for what is reef-safe, there still isn’t a standard for what is reef-safe,” she said. Through her studies with other scientists, Blum was able to create a sunscreen formula and show that it was safe for coral and a number of other aquatic species.

But sunscreen isn’t the only threat to the delicate coral reef ecosystems, which are home to some of the highest levels of biodiversity on Earth. Water pollution, poor fishing and diving practices in decades past, new diseases and, of course, climate change and ever-warming waters, are all putting added stress on the world’s coral reefs. Current estimates put the Florida Reef at 3% to 5% living coral cover.

The blame for that degradation, and the decline of the Earth’s natural environment in general, is often laid at the feet of corporations prioritizing profit over ethics. For example, in the ongoing cruise ship regulations battle in Key West, many in the anti-cruise ship camp claim that large cruise ships cause harm to coral reefs.

Asked how she as a business owner deals with turning that perception around, Blum said “from our side, we’re pretty full disclosure.”

“I’d like to say that our customers are advocates more so than just commercial customers. So once you learn our story, once you use our products and you look at the science behind them, that’s where we’re really different in my opinion. We share all our science,” Blum said.

That includes sharing their failures, and Blum said she’s been “chewed out by a lot of vegans and people that are hardcore against animal testing. I’m against animal testing too.”

Nedimyer said since the project started, their group of divers have planted over 5,000 corals and he expects the 10,000 goal to be surpassed by the July 31 deadline. The outplanters are made up of contract divers and volunteers who come down for a few days at a time. On Saturday alone, a group of volunteers planted 1,042 corals, Nedimyer said.

The corals are being planted in areas where Reef Renewal USA has permits to do so on what are known as the “iconic reefs” within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, Echevarria said. Those include Looe Key Reef, the Eastern Dry Rocks, Sombrero Reef and Carysfort Reef.

Nedimyer calls elkhorn and staghorn corals the “gateway corals.”

“Those are the ones that get you hooked,” he said. “They’re like a gateway drug. Because they’re easy, they’re super easy to grow and they grow fast and they’re sexy and it’s all great and nice.”

But, Reef Renewal has “moved passed” just outplanting those two species, Nedimyer said. It now works with about 20 species, including almost all types of brain corals and star corals.

Echevarria puts the restoration efforts as “selling hope and buying time” since the greater overarching issue is that the oceans need to stop warming up for coral to survive. Coral restoration groups are working to speed up the natural selection process to create and outplant corals that are more naturally resilient to bleaching events and stressors.

But, he added, the corals that are surviving out on the reef are “pretty tough because they still exist.”

“This is the ‘Last of the Mohicans’ as far as corals are concerned,” Echevarria said.

Another challenge that the restoration effort has run into is in some areas there haven’t been enough corals to reproduce.

“Even if girl wanted to meet boy, they’re too far apart,” Echevarria said. “Because they’ve got to be able to do the broadcast spawning to be able to go do that. So when we outplant, we outplant diverse genotypes.”

Blum, Nedimyer and Echevarria said they’ve at times been confronted by others with a “what’s the point?” mentality.

“Ken famously says to concede all those factors and admit defeat is not an option,” Echevarria said. “As long as there’s something that we can do and inspire the next generation to do, we’re gonna do it.”

Echevarria said restoring the reef is a 100-year project that won’t be completed by just one generation. Their work now is to build something for future generations to work with and be inspired by.

