48 more Cubans returned to nation

The U.S. Coast Guard, on Thursday, returned 48 migrants to Cuba following five interdictions off the Florida Keys and rescued nine Cuban migrants stranded in the Marquesas Keys.

Border Patrol agents and Coast Guard rescued nine migrants from Cuba who were stranded on an island in the Marquesas Keys roughly 20 miles west of Key West, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.

“Their homemade vessel capsized as they reached the shore,” Slosar wrote in his Twitter account. “This is a dangerous journey by sea. Thankfully, no injuries.”

The first of five Cuban migrant interdictions started when a Coast Guard Air Station Miami crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West of a rustic vessel at approximately 3 p.m., on May 14, about 32 miles south of Key West. That same day, another air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West of a rustic vessel about 45 miles south of Key West, according to the Coast Guard.

The following day, May 15, a Coast Guard Air Station Miami air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West of a rustic vessel about 65 miles south of Key West. Laster that day, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West of a rustic vessel about 50 miles south of Boot Key in Marathon.

And on Tuesday, May 17, the crew of the Charles Sexton alerted Sector Key West of a migrant vessel about 45 miles south of Key West, according to the Coast Guard.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention, according to the Coast Guard

“The Coast Guard and our partners have increased air and surface patrols in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages,” said Robert Copeland, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “These waterways are dangerous, unpredictable and the risk for loss of life is great.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,910 Cuban migrants compared to 838 in fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 Cuban migrants in 2016.