Santa Fe, NM

Winds shift, bring smoke and cooler temps

By Eric DoBroka
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another windy Friday across New Mexico today with peak gusts reaching 45-60 mph for the north. Gallup recorded 59 mph and Las Vegas reached 52 mph. Stronger wind gusts continue tonight bringing much colder air and moisture from the northeast. This is also having an...

We’re seeing powerful wind gusts tonight courtesy of a canyon wind from the east. A big change in our atmosphere is taking place from the unseasonably strong late season storm that brought record snow in Colorado. So that energy is moving in our direction tonight. A cold front is sitting across northeast New Mexico this evening, separating the winter chill from our summer air still in place. It’s already much colder for parts of New Mexico. Clayton and Raton only made it into the lower to middle 40s this afternoon! That’s a 30° drop from Friday as well as record cold highs for these cities! Cooler temps are on the way along with higher moisture from the east. This means a stronger canyon wind is in order tonight for the Albuquerque and Santa Fe metro areas. Wind gusts of 40-50+ mph are likely late tonight into early Sunday morning. Low level clouds and sprinkles are also likely east of the mountains overnight. Overnight lows will be chilly for the northern mountains as some spots could dip below freezing. So cover any plants if you’re far enough north and east.
