Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rogers; Tulsa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Caney River near Collinsville affecting Tulsa and Rogers Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Caney River near Collinsville. * WHEN...Until Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, moderate agricultural flooding occurs. Rural roads near the main channel may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ROGERS COUNTY, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO