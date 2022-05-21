SeaWolves Hold Off Fisher Cats Behind Carpenter's 2 HR

A cat who was picked up from a farm, learned to trust knowing her kittens would live a better life. A colony of cats who had found their way to a farm, were in need of rescue. They lived in poor conditions, and many of them needed immediate medical attention.
Bagheera’s mom is introducing him to a litter of kittens in their home and the giant dog can’t quite figure out who the little furry things all around him are. But you can tell the exact moment his curiosity turns to acceptance when a little black kitten places his paw on Bagheera’s leg at 0:24. Absolutely adorable!
When the work week is grinding you down, I always like to disconnect for a little bit and get myself a dose of some nature. You know, something calm and relaxing to quickly get my mind right before I dive back into grind. Something like… two moose trying to rip each other’s heads off in some guy’s driveway. This old favorite comes to us from a suburb of Anchorage, Alaska, back in 2015, when the quiet little neighborhood got a […]
Meet Iriss and Abyss – the most beautiful twin cats in the world! The 9-month-old sisters are living in Saint-Petersburg where they found their human dad at 3 months old. These inseparable cats both have heterochromatic eyes. Having heterochromatic eyes means that eyes are of different colour. For example,...
