PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I love attracting birds to my yard. Every time I post bird pictures or videos, someone always asks how I get the different types of birds to come into my yard. Attracting birds is simple, but my expertise is not birds, so we should talk with an expert for tips and tricks to make your birding experience as exciting as possible. For that expertise, we had a discussion with Rachel Handel, the communications director at the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania.Elizabeth: Hi Rachel! Why would you want to attract...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO