ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man taken to hospital following shooting in Southwest Fresno

By Ishshah Padilla
FOX26
FOX26
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he was shot at while inside a van in Southwest Fresno. Police responded to the...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX26

Two injured following shooting near Fresno Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening following a shooting near Fresno Yosemite International Airport. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 4800 block of East Michigan Avenue around 6:45 p.m. regarding shots fired. When deputies arrived, they...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hospitalized after stabbing, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 9:20 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Jensen and Clovis avenues for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced police searching for shooting suspect

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man during an argument at an apartment complex last week in Merced. Around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, officers from the Merced Police Department were called out to an apartment complex on Main Street for a report of a shooting. […]
MERCED, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

DEPUTIES: 2 shot in drive-by in Fresno neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were hit in a drive-by shooting in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to 911 calls about shots fired around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Michigan and Winery avenues. When investigators arrived on the scene,...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
yourcentralvalley.com

DA: Fresno grocery store standoff suspect charged

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect who was arrested after a standoff at a Fresno grocery store has been charged with a felony complaint that includes several crimes, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, the DA’s office announced that 28-year-old Pheng Vang from Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Three teens arrested in connection to shooting in Lemoore

The Lemoore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took one teen to the hospital on Sunday. Officers responded to the shooting near the 700 block of N. Lemoore Avenue but when they arrived there was only evidence left of a shooting as everyone else was gone. Detectives received a...
LEMOORE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Violent Crime#Asian#Fresno Pd
FOX26

UPDATE: Bicyclist dies after being hit in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. — UPDATE May 24, 2022 7:00 a.m.: Police confirmed the 74-year-old bicyclist who was hit passed away at the hospital. The closure of Blackstone Ave. at Herndon was extended as a result, and wasn't expected to reopen until around 10:00 a.m. Police said this marked the 19th deadly crash so far this year.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

DEPUTIES: Stolen horse recovered, suspect arrested

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen horse was recovered near Laton, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. On May 19, around 7:30 a.m., deputies say they responded to a horse theft on Grangeville Boulevard. The victim claimed his horse named Trigger had been stolen from the...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yourcentralvalley.com

No contest: Plea changed in Fresno double-homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man accused of killing his brother and father in May 2021 changed his plea Friday. Robert Cotter changed his plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘no contest’ Friday. Cotter is accused of shooting his father Patrick Cotter, 53, and his brother Brian Cotter, 15, to death inside a mobile home near McKinley and Marks avenues in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed in high-speed crash identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who they say was killed after crashing into a semi-truck early Monday morning. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Jose Caratachea-Valencia was the driver who died in a crash at the intersection of Elm and North avenues. At 2:45 a.m., officers from the California Highway […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX26

UPDATE: Elderly man reported missing out of Visalia found safe

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE May 24, 2022 3:30 a.m.: Visalia Police confirmed early Tuesday morning that Mr. Golden was found out of the Visalia area, and has safely returned home to his family. ---- The Visalia Police Department is calling on the community for help in locating an...
VISALIA, CA
FOX26

FUSD elementary student shoots classmate with BB gun, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department was called to Lowell Elementary School Tuesday after learning that a student shot his classmate with a BB gun. According to police, a student was showing off the loaded BB gun and was seen playing with it when he suddenly shot another student.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bail set at $35K for Save Mart standoff suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office is in the process of filing charges against the suspect who officials say was able to wait out several K9s, drones, and two SWAT teams. 28-year-old Pheng Vang was booked into the Fresno County Jail after falling from the ceiling of a north Fresno grocery […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
17K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy