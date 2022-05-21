ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Former Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna arrested on theft charges

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

Former Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna was arrested Friday night by Bryan police on two theft charges, according to Brazos County jail records. Luna, 44, was booked on charges of theft of...

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan woman arrested after colliding truck with motorcyclist

A Bryan woman was arrested Sunday night on multiple felony charges after the truck she was driving allegedly collided with two people on a motorcycle on Texas Avenue. Kelya Lopez-Salazar, 21, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine; intoxication assault with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and accident involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony punishable by a maximum five years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan’s David Buchheit qualifies for Texas Amateur

HOUSTON — Bryan’s David Buchheit shot a 3-under 69 at Pine Forest Country Club on Monday to qualify for the 113th Texas Amateur Championship. Houston’s Matt Van Zandt won the qualifier by one stroke with a 68. Buchheit finished in second place alone, while three players tied for third at 70 and two more players qualified after shooting 1-under 71s. The Texas Amateur is set for June 16-19 at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Incumbent Gabriel Garcia defeats Margaret Meece to face Democratic challenger for district clerk

District clerk Gabriel Garcia secured his place in the November election with 57.86% of the vote during Tuesday’s Brazos County district clerk Republican primary runoff election. The unofficial results show 1,461 votes separated the two candidates, amounting to 57.86% for Garcia and 42.14% for challenger Margaret Meece. Garcia will...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan ISD looks to student influencers to lead campus changes

Student leaders from Bryan middle schools and high schools are taking on a title of ambassador in a new student group in the Bryan school district. The more than 150 students representing the six secondary campuses in the Bryan school district gathered on Monday for an Essential Ambassadors leadership training camp at the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley’s new building.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Christian hires Correy Washington as football coach

Brazos Christian has hired Correy Washington as its head football coach and assistant athletic director, the school announced Monday. Washington comes from Brentwood Christian School in Austin and replaces Ben Hoffmeier, who accepted an assistant coaching role at Bastrop High School earlier this month. “My wife and I are excited...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan baseball coach James Dillard hired at Palestine

Bryan baseball coach James Dillard has been hired at Palestine in the same position, he told The Eagle on Monday. Dillard said his wife, Stephanie, also has been hired as Palestine’s head volleyball coach and girls athletic coordinator. Dillard, a Bryan graduate, was coach of the Vikings for five...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Cavalry FC primed for home opener Thursday night

The season features a new coach and a new, younger approach for the Brazos Valley FC Cavalry, which will play its home opener against Houston Sur at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Edible Field. Sean Pierce, who was an assistant last season under Gareth Glick, is running the Cavalry’s show that...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M’s B.L.U.E.print, Karlina Sample win awards at Black Student-Athlete Summit

HOUSTON — Texas A&M’s B.L.U.E.print (Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence) won the Best Black Student-Athlete Organization, while graduate soccer player Karlina Sample was named the Woman of the Year on Monday night at the Black Student-Athlete Summit, hosted by Rice. B.L.U.E.print is a student-athlete initiative that offers leadership...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bryan College Station Eagle

Kacal reelected as State Representative for District 12

Kyle Kacal was reelected as State Representative for District 12 after winning the Republican primary runoff election against Ben Bius on Tuesday. In the District 12 race, incumbent Kacal received 67.66% of the 12,041 Brazos County votes, compared to Bius’ 32.34%. Districtwide, Kacal won 57.92% of the votes, with...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

2022 primary runoff election results from Brazos County

Follow along here Tuesday night as results for Brazos County come in for the 2022 primary runoff election. Polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the early voting results from Brazos County:. State Rep. District 12 (R) Candidate Votes Percentage. Kyle Kacal 973 68.57%. Ben Bius 446 31.43%. County Commissioner...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bennett on watch list

Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett is among 10 on the final watch list for the Fred Haskins Award, which goes annually to collegiate golf’s most outstanding player as voted on by players, coaches and media. Others on the list are Texas Tech junior Ludvig Aberg, Florida junior Fred Biondi,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Trio of A&M players earn second-team All-SEC honors

Texas A&M graduate left fielder Dylan Rock, sophomore second baseman Ryan Targac and junior utility player Austin Bost were second-team picks on the All-Southeastern Conference baseball team selected by the league’s coaches. Rock, a transfer from Texas-San Antonio, is batting .337 with 12 doubles, 16 homers, 49 runs batted...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

‘Never Forget’ memorial to honor unknown, missing soldiers

The community can view the future site of the Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial on Wednesday during a pre-Memorial Day event that will honor all missing and unknown service members. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Pavilion in Veterans Park and Athletic...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M opts not to renew Jo Evans' contract

Ross Bjork will do what few Texas A&M athletic directors have done and that’s hire a softball coach. Bork opted not to renew the contract of Jo Evans who led the program for 26 years. Bjork made the announcement Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the Aggies lost to top-ranked Oklahoma in the championship of the NCAA tournament’s Norman (Okla.) Regional.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Makarova advances; Schachter falls

CHAMPAIGN Ill. – Texas A&M graduate Tatiana Makarova defeated Ohio State’s 13th-ranked Irina Cantos Siemers, 6-3, 6-0 on Monday in singles to advance to the NCAA women’s tennis championships round of 32. A&M’s eighth-ranked Carson Branstine lost to Virginia’s 44th-ranked Natasha Subhash,7-5, 6-2 in other opening-round action....
COLLEGE STATION, TX

