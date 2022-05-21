Former Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna arrested on theft charges

A Bryan woman was arrested Sunday night on multiple felony charges after the truck she was driving allegedly collided with two people on a motorcycle on Texas Avenue. Kelya Lopez-Salazar, 21, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine; intoxication assault with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and accident involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony punishable by a maximum five years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO