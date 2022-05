NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M stood toe-to-toe with top-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday, but a day later the Sooners showed why they’re head and shoulders above everybody else. The Sooners scored nine runs in the first inning and the defending national champs cruised to a 20-0 victory over the Aggies in five innings to win the Norman Regional of the NCAA softball tournament on Sunday.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO