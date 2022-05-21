AC/GC Baseball Collects First Win In Large Margin

Funeral services for Ronald George Moore, 96, of Menlo, will be Tuesday, May 31st at 11 am at the First Christian Church in Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Monteith Cemetery in Monteith. Visitation will be Tuesday at 10 am until the time of the service at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Sons, John Moore of Lincoln, Nebraska, Dale Moore of Arkansas and Barry Moore of Menlo.
