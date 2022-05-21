AC/GC Baseball Collects First Win In Large Margin

It’s a remarkably very busy Monday for ADM Tiger athletics, as they will be having many different sports competing in what is going to be an exciting day. The action starts this morning for the boys golf team, as they will be competing at Veekner Golf Course in Ames for the 3A state golf tournament. The Tigers will be competing in the state golf tournament for the second consecutive year, as the Tigers were able to finish in 8th place last year at state, and will look to improve upon that result. The team will be teeing off at 10:30 this morning.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO