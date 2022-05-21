ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie Center, IA

AC/GC Baseball Collects First Win In Large Margin

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center baseball team avoids losing their first two games with a decisive victory on the road Friday. The final score was AC/GC Chargers 19 Glidden-Ralston 8....

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Korsching Hits Six Goals in Substate Semifinal Win

Dallas Center – Grimes girls soccer was on the field on Tuesday night with hopes of a good start in the postseason, and they were able to find it against the Toreadors of Boone, as they were able to find no problems on a rainy night, winning by the score of 10-0. The Mustangs keep their undefeated record in tact at 18-0, while Boone ends their season at 6-12.
GRIMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Rams at Nodaway Valley Postponed

Greene County was to have played JV and Varsity baseball and softball later today and tonight at Nodaway Valley, but those games have been postponed and will not be held. Greene County Activities Director Todd Gordon told Raccoon Valley Radio the two schools will try and find a suitable makeup date as well as officials for the contests.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Rams lose to DMC in boys’ Substate Soccer

Greene County and Des Moines Christian School met in a Class 1A Substate 7 semifinal on Monday night at DMC in Urbandale. With a trip to tomorrow nights’ Substate final on the line, the Lions won by a 3-1 score to improve to 11-4 while the Rams end at 10-5.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Wildcats Show Strength Monday Night; Tuesday Night Games Postponed

Last night’s baseball and softball games against the Ogden Bulldogs were postponed for the West Central Valley Wildcats, watch for updates on make-up games in the future. Monday night was a great start to the week for the Wildcats, as both the softball and baseball teams brought home wins against the Panorama Panthers. The softball team dominated in their game with a 12-2 win, and the baseball team grabbed an early lead for an 11-9 win themselves.
OGDEN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie Center, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Guthrie Center, IA
Sports
City
Madrid, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Busy Night for Wildcats Monday Night

Last night was a good start to the week for West Central Valley Wildcat athletics, as three different sports took to the field. Both the softball and baseball teams took on the Panorama Panthers. Look for stats and scores from those games at a later time. Tomorrow both teams will take on the Ogden Bulldogs, with the baseball team traveling to Ogden, and the softball team hosting.
OGDEN, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ram baseball & softball at Saydel tonight

It’s the debut contest of the 2022 high school softball season for the Greene County Rams in Des Moines at Saydel High School tonight. Likewise, the Ram baseball team plays at Saydel this evening in what are the first Heart of Iowa Activities Conference games of the season. Coach...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panthers Girls Soccer Takes On Des Moines Christian Tonight

The Panorama Panthers girls soccer team is taking on the Des Moines Christian Lions today in Urbandale for their next round of Class 1A Region 3 play. The Panthers are looking to keep their postseason alive as they take on the Des Moines Christian Lions tonight in what should be a tough matchup. The Panthers have faced off against the Lions once this season which resulted in a 10-0 loss. The Panthers girls find themselves in this round after winning their last match against the Kuemper Catholic Knights by a score of 2-1.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Boys Golf Starts State Tournament, Boy Soccer in Playoffs, Softball Has Opening Night

It’s a remarkably very busy Monday for ADM Tiger athletics, as they will be having many different sports competing in what is going to be an exciting day. The action starts this morning for the boys golf team, as they will be competing at Veekner Golf Course in Ames for the 3A state golf tournament. The Tigers will be competing in the state golf tournament for the second consecutive year, as the Tigers were able to finish in 8th place last year at state, and will look to improve upon that result. The team will be teeing off at 10:30 this morning.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Gc Chargers#Glidden Ralston
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Youth Boys Basketball Camp Registration Is Open

For male youth in the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn community who would like to participate in a basketball camp, the registration window is still open. The ADM Youth Boys Basketball Camp will run from June 20th-23rd and will take place in the ADM High School Gym. The cost to participate in the program is $75 and has two groups including grades two through five which will run from 11:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and grades six through eight which will run from 2:15-4:45 p.m.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Freshman Gained Experience At State Track Meet

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center’s Ava Campbell was able to compete in two events at the girls state track and field championships last Saturday in Des Moines as a Freshman. ACGC Girls Track and Field Coach Colin Shawgo says most of Campbell’s competitors were upper classmen so it was test for her.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Coach Hernandez talks Soccer

Greene County head girls’ soccer coach Maribel Hernandez talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about soccer, a sport she dearly loves. Raised on the sport in Mexico, the coach complete her first season as the head coach at 1-10, after being an assistant at Greene County. The coach was asked...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Schools Produce State Track and Field Champions

Dallas County schools recently competed in the 2022 State Track and Field Meet and multiple representatives came away as state champions. The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn girls and boys track and fields had representatives at the State Track and Field Meet and they came away with state champions in the boys 200m dash with Brevin Doll taking first place, the girls 4×100 meter team of Makayla Crannell, Jada Grove, Olivia Tollari and Hallie Henfling took first place and these four girls were also state champions in the girls 4x200m relay as well.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket + How to Watch the Iowa Hawkeyes

For the first time since 2019, the Big Ten Tournament is back and ready to kick off from Omaha, Nebraska - home of the college world series. It’s an exciting time for baseball fans and for Hawkeye fans in particular. After finishing the season on a strong note, winning...
OMAHA, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa adds in-state ATH to 2023 recruiting class

Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class grew this weekend. The Hawkeyes picked up a pledge from in-state athlete Aidan Hall. The Harlan (Iowa) Community standout made the announcement on his Twitter account. Hall is listed at 6-1, 200 pounds and rated 3-stars, the No. 13 Iowa product and No. 110 ATH...
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ronald George Moore, 96, of Menlo

Funeral services for Ronald George Moore, 96, of Menlo, will be Tuesday, May 31st at 11 am at the First Christian Church in Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Monteith Cemetery in Monteith. Visitation will be Tuesday at 10 am until the time of the service at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Sons, John Moore of Lincoln, Nebraska, Dale Moore of Arkansas and Barry Moore of Menlo.
MENLO, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowa pools prepare to open for the season in the coming weeks

As we inch closer to Summer, metro pools are preparing to open for the season. Most pools in central Iowa open next weekend, Memorial Day weekend, for the season. Adventure Bay water park in Altoona opens Saturday, with a Season Passholder preview on Friday. Also next Saturday, city pools in...
ALTOONA, IA
1380kcim.com

Crawford County Man Wins $30,000 on Lottery Scratch Game

A Crawford County man has won $30,000 in lottery prizes. On Thursday, Ray Gorden of Arion won the 125th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s bonus crossword scratch game. Gorden purchased his winning ticket at Ettlemans Town and County in Dow City and claimed his prize in Storm Lake at the lottery’s regional office. The Iowa Lottery started in 1985, and players have won more than $5.1 billion in prizes. The lottery has raised more the $2.2 billion for state programs. It proceeds to help in multiple ways, such as the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund and families of peace officers, firefighters, and corrections employees who died in the line of duty.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

2nd Annual BRAG is this Saturday in Greene County

This weekend is the 2nd Annual Bike Ride Around Greene County (BRAG) event. Co-organizer Emily Dyer with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community says the 36 mile bike ride will start from the Welcome Center in Jefferson at 8:30am on Saturday. The route takes bicyclists from the Welcome Center, north to Lakeside Golf Course, then onto 209 Main restaurant in Paton, back south to Dana for a water stop, onto 30 Yard Line in Grand Junction, before coming back to Jefferson at Doc’s Stadium.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy