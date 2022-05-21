ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Sundresses & Seersuckers returns at new venue

By Maria Boynton
 4 days ago

A huge purple billboard marks the spot for the new venue of the Original Sundresses & Seersuckers event. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the social affair hosted by the Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. , will be held in Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday, May 21.

The annual gathering historically brings thousands out in the metro. Spokesman Bruce Demps says S&S helps fund the North Fulton Ques social programs. The group is lauded for its Black Rhinos Mentorship Program , which according to Demps, "addresses academic, social, and community challenges our young men are confronted with on a daily basis."

A huge billboard sits near Centennial Olympic Park, the new venue for Sundresses and Seersuckers event in Atlanta, GA Photo credit Zina Cooper via Facebook

S&S returns, not only as a three-day event, Thursday through Saturday, but with more sponsors too. Those wanting more information can log on to the event website .

Atlanta, GA
