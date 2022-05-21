ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Sipple shares stories, reflects on his Journal Star career

The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9Tzy_0flZn8MM00
Program Chair Tim Brusnahan stands alongside former Journal Star sports columnist Steve Sipple at Monday's Executive Club luncheon in downtown Lincoln.  COURTESY PHOTO BY TOM KLEIN

Most entertainers or media members adhere to a simple recipe for success. “Stay true to yourself.” And in Nebraska you might add, “show humility.”

After 33 years at the Lincoln Journal Star and becoming arguably the most read sportswriter in the state, Steve Sipple followed those two mantras like a fish to water.

Sipple retired from the newspaper on May 5 and shared the past third of a century of insights and stories with Executive Club members on Monday at their weekly luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Lincoln.

“This job has been challenging for me. The magnitude of Nebraska football and what it entails and what’s scary is you guys know as much as I do most of the time, and some of you know more than I do,” Sipple allowed to his audience. “And that was always on my mind when I wrote. You can’t pull the wool over people’s eyes here, because they know and have been following it for years. They follow it closely and read everything.”

Through his writing and time on radio broadcasts, Sipple reflected a persona of unsophistication, unassuming and with an unpretentious approach toward those who digested his media. Thus the genuine article out of Columbus, Nebraska, showed how he was one of them and they kept reading and listening.

“Knowing how much people take in with Nebraska football, it made it hard sometimes,” Sipple shared. “So, my strategy was to know just a little bit more than most people. It got to be that I knew too much.”

After coming back to the newspaper in 1990, Sipple said he drew the beats of bowling, horse racing and volleyball before landing on the Husker football beat just when Tom Osborne’s drum started rolling in the mid-‘90s.

“It was along that time in 1994 when they came to me and said, ‘We’re switching you to football.’ I always thought it happened organically. At the time, I didn’t think it was a big deal, but it was,” recollected Sipple. “They (Husker football) were in their run in ’94 and ‘95, Tom (Osborne) was doing really well and I became the beat writer from ’95 to 2007, and that’s when they elevated me to columnist.”

Sipple said that 33 years went by like a blur.

“I always tell young journalists, it goes by fast, try to enjoy it, it goes by really fast. Thirty-three years … it felt like 13.”

At the same time he was shifting into being a columnist, Nebraska football made a shift into the unforgettable era of Bo Pelini with Sipple side-by-side exchanging blows.

“I remember a time Bo (Pelini) was yelling at me and I was yelling at him – I remember this distinctly,” Sipple said with a bit of a knowing chuckle. “I was walking my dog in my neighborhood and on my phone, and we’re yelling and a little girl went and got her dad because there was this strange guy walking around the neighborhood, yelling into his phone. But it wasn’t always like that. My wife would say, ‘You guys are nuts.’”

And at this time, Sipple became philosophical and shared more insight into his days as a columnist.

“When you’re a writer and you’re writing your opinion, you get crossways with coaches. I mean, that’s what happens,” Sipple said. “You don’t get into this business to be friends with the coaches. But, me and Pelini had a comfortable relationship. Which means, anytime anybody wrote something he didn’t like, like (Tom) Shatel, I’m the first person to hear about it.”

Then Sipple segued into his “simple” relationship with former NU basketball head coach Danny Nee.

“I covered Danny Nee. You think Bo was crazy … Danny (Nee) tested me, too. I was pretty young, and he was hard on me,” Sipple said about Nee, who coached for the Huskers from 1986 to 2000. “I called for his job. I called him a used car salesman. It cost the Journal Star $60,000. I thought I’d lose my job no matter what that day. I go into the office and they (sports staff) were calling me the 60,000-dollar man because when I called Nee a used car salesman, all of ‘em pulled their ads from the newspaper. And there were some pretty notable car salesmen that got ahold of me.”

Sipple reveled in his relationships with coaches across the years, but there was one that was beyond comparison and became better with age.

“I’ll never compare anybody to Osborne. Since I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to appreciate him for the level at which he operated,” Sipple said about the three-time national championship coach who coached for 25 years at Nebraska, compiling 255 wins. “It was extraordinary. What he did was extraordinary and what he was, was unique.”

Osborne was one of many who contacted Sipple after his retirement from the paper was announced, according to Sipple. He said it all was very amicable.

“If you work someplace for 33 years, it’s not easy to leave in any way,” Sipple said. “In leaving the Journal Star, it was a very good parting. It worked out very well. When I finally did it, it felt very good.”

Even after some time had elapsed from his departure, the sense of ending was evident. But, Sipple said his future will be announced June 1.

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Nebraska Fired Frank Solich in 2003 and Brought Themselves Bad Karma

As a Nebraska fan, rock bottom is redefined for me every fall. It can’t get any worse than losing to BYU on a hail mary? Northern Illinois? Troy? Wisconsin by 39 in the Big Ten Championship? How about having Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State on the ropes and shooting ourselves in the foot? How about a special teams unit that makes you believe your high school’s JV kicker could do a better job because he can consistently make extra points? How about coaches who are allergic to the simple, most logical, obvious decisions?
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Columbus, NE
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
Corn Nation

Three Cornhuskers Receive Big Ten Baseball Honors

It is no surprise that Nebraska’s representation on All-Conference teams this season is pretty sparse given their losing record and missing the Big Ten baseball tournament. Only three players received recognition and none of them were placed on the first team. Leading the way for the Cornhuskers is left-handed...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Alberts: No Nebraska Balloon Tradition This Fall

Nebraska football fans will be down a tradition this fall. NU athletic director Trev Alberts announced on Sports Nightly Monday that due to a helium shortage, red balloons would not be handed out to be released after the first Husker touchdown. Even during the postponed 2020 season where no fans were at games due to COVID-19, red balloons were on hand.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Mayen leaving Nebraska program to start professional career in Australia

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska forward Lat Mayen has signed a professional basketball contract in his native Australia and will forego his final season of college eligibility. Mayen, a native of Adelaide, Australia, had one year of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 eligibility freeze during the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-9, 217-pound forward started 57 games for the Huskers over the last two seasons after transferring from Chipola (Fla.) College, averaging 7.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in that span.
NEBRASKA STATE
offtackleempire.com

B1G 2022, Nebraska Potluck #1: Can we fix this turkey?

Necessity is, of course, the mother of invention, and we’d like to start off Nebraska Week with a little bit of an obvious statement: Nebraska Cornhuskers football is in need of a little bit of a reinvention. (Perhaps our Nebraska writers are already rolling their eyes. Oops.) Food: Lots...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
Person
Danny Nee
Person
Tom Osborne
KETV.com

Omaha, Lincoln among top 30 places to live in the country

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha and Lincoln are both in the top 30 best places to live in the country,according to U.S. News. Omaha squeaked in at No. 29. The site said rent prices are slightly lower than the national average. But it also said Nebraska is one of the most expensive states to own a car.
OMAHA, NE
The Exponent

Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington commits to Nebraska

The Nebraska football team has added another offensive weapon from the transfer portal, and Casey Thompson knows this one very well. Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington announced his commitment to the Huskers on Tuesday. He's a former four-star recruit who visited Nebraska over the weekend. Washington has two years...
NEBRASKA, IN
klin.com

Husker Football to Offer Mini-Plans This Week

Nebraska football fans will be able to get into Memorial Stadium for cheaper than typical single-game tickets under a new deal. Husker Athletics announced Monday the upcoming “3 Game Mini-Plan”, offering fans tickets to one home game each month for a total of $180. The only game not part of the plan is Sept. 17 against Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
The Exponent

Texas West Virginia Football

Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington commits to Nebraska. Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington announced his commitment to the Huskers on Tuesday. He's a former four-star recruit who was sixth on the team in catches last year.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#American Football#Journal Star#Executive Club
The Exponent

Purdue Baseball: Boilers prepare for Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

Purdue will enter this week's Big Ten Tournament as the No. 7 seed, facing off against the No. 2 seed Rutgers on Wednesday evening in Omaha. The Boilermakers (29-19, 9-12) did not face the Scarlet Knights (41-14, 17-7) in the regular season – the only team in the eight-team, double-elimination Tournament that Purdue did not face during the regular season.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Flood Communications starts broadcasting central Nebraska’s first full-power Hispanic radio station

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced today it has started broadcasting Fiesta 94.5 FM, the first full-power Spanish-language radio station to cover the Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings and Lexington areas. The company is remodeling a building...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

USDA awards Cozad with $300K for pharmacy

LINCOLN, Neb. – A central Nebraska community will be receiving over $300,000 to update a local pharmacy. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Kate Bolz announced Tuesday that her department is investing $300k in the City of Cozad to expand a local pharmacy department, adding security measures, and installing new ventilation. Bolz said the improvements will enhance rural health care for 3,977 people in the Cozad area.
COZAD, NE
KETV.com

Man who killed grandfather of two Husker greats dies in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. — Russell Harms, a Nebraska inmate found guilty in 2000 of first degree murder, died Monday at the state's Reception and Treatment Corrections Center in Lincoln. Harms was 64. The cause of his death had not been determined on Monday. Under state law, a grand jury will...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

California pilot died in airplane competition in Nebraska

22 Nebraska students in class of 2022 earn perfect ACT score. Some of the best and brightest students in Nebraska were honored Monday inside the capitol. A metro child who was nearly shaken to death by his father as a newborn survived much longer than many people ever thought. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy