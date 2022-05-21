Redwoods Senior Facility sees uptick in COVID cases

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases among residents and staff members at the Redwoods Senior Living Facility in Mill Valley.

“Right now, we have about two percent of our staff and residents with active COVID cases that are in the process of quarantine,” said Redwoods CEO Hunter Moore.

Last spring, residents and employees were some of the first in Marin County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The early days were very hard, we were very worried about keeping people from dying,” Moore said.

Even though all of the facility’s 350 residents and 170 staff members are vaccinated, there are now about 10 positive cases. He says looking at the data, they seem to have an uptick in cases following holidays. And with Memorial Day weekend coming up, he is asking everyone to do their part.

“Even if you are vaccinated, you can get it and you can compromise someone’s health. And like all businesses, we are struggling to have team members, staff. COVID is still out there and so whether you’re a resident or staff member be careful this memorial day holiday COVID is out there and it’s spreading,” he said.

Moore says they continue to follow CDC guidelines and just this week offered a clinic for a second booster.

