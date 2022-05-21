ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Hill stepped into new role to produce for Conchs

By By J.W. COOKE Key West Citizen
When it came to selecting team captains this season, Key West High coach Alberto Piceno left it up to a vote between the players. They selected a pair of seniors, as well as sophomore Mack Hill. The Conchs coach was not surprised.

“He always produces,” said Piceno. “He’s always practicing, always working really hard, never complains, his grades are amazing, he’s very coachable and you never really have to worry about if he’s doing the right thing.”

On the field, Hill certainly was on point for Key West this season, leading the team with points with 39, including a team-high 28 goals to go along with 11 assists — all the while playing with a broken finger the final five games of the season — to become The Citizen’s All-Monroe County boys lacrosse Player of the Year.

“He’s a tough kid for sure,” said Piceno, noting Hill also scooped up 40 ground balls this season. “He’s very athletic and determined to get things done.”

Not the tallest on the field or even the fastest, though Hill is very quick, according to the coach, the Conch sophomore makes up for his lack of size with his strength. Piceno even stated, “I, myself, have a strong time pushing him around,” which was a major reason Hill was a primary ball handler for Key West this season from the X position — typical coming from behind the goal on the attacking side.

“He’s a point guard basically, because he has that vision and determination to make something happen,” said Piceno. “He was not going to let them get the ball away from him.”

His ability to control the pace was something the Conchs coach took notice of last season, during which Hill garnered the Conchs’ co-Rookie of the Year selection even though he missed a handful of games due to quarantining per school rules. The Conchs coach also expressed, with a large graduating senior class, a lot will be riding on Hill in the coming two seasons.

“He does have a big weight on his shoulders, but the kid can take on the challenge, for sure,” said Piceno. “He’s got his pal, Carter Sessoms, who was awarded the co-Rookie of the Year last year together with Mackie and they will both be a big impact for us next season. They’re a good option to build around.”

Having had a season as a team captain, Piceno expressed it will help the program’s growth into the offseason as the coach said he believes the team will follow in Hill’s work ethic, which has continued despite the conclusion of the Conchs’ 2022 campaign as the now rising-junior continues to practice in preparation for Under Armor All-American tryouts.

“He never stops working,” said Piceno. “He just really wants it and continues to show it. He motivates his teammates and has all the right qualities to be a leader and also a producer on the field. He can play midfield, defense or attack. You could give him a long pole and he could be a hell of a defender too. He doesn’t do it often but he also can face-off, too. He’s a kid of many talents, for sure.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com

