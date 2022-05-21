Student-athletes realize goals with chance to play collegiately

The four Key West High School seniors and soon-to-be collegiate student-athletes who proudly sat in the middle of the Bill Butler floor in the Bobby Menendez Gym all had a goal, a dream to play their sport at a higher level and it came to fruition for Monday, May 16, for Catarina Dubyk-Cassidy, Mercedes Petro, Camron Perkins and Darwin “Axel” Correa.

Each signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the collegiate level in front of team members, classmates, friends, teachers and, most importantly their coaches, who spoke about each athlete’s tenacity, what it took to get there and what it takes for underclassmen to achieve the same goals.

Dubyk-Cassidy ran cross country and was The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Female Cross Country Runner of the Year for 2021-22 and was a distance runner in track for the Conchs. She signed with the Savannah College of Art & Design.

“I’m majoring in sculpture and I’m running cross country and track. It’s something I didn’t expect to happen. At the beginning of the year, it was more of a dream than a reality, so the fact it is happening is super exciting,” Dubyk-Cassidy said.

Petro has played soccer a long time and said she was not done yet. She will play women’s soccer at highly-regarded Webber International University in Babson Park, Florida.

“I’ve been playing since I was 4 years old and it’s really become a huge part of my life,” Petro said. “I really wasn’t ready to give it up this year so I decided to keep going.”

Multisport athlete Camron Perkins played basketball, football and did a multitude of track and field events to include but not limited to pole vault, hurdles and long jump, all under the tutelage of father and track coach Dave Perkins.

The younger Perkins will attend Ave Maria University in Naples where he will play football for the Gyrenes.

Perkins said the school is in Naples, halfway between Miami and Naples on Alligator Alley.

“It’s basically in middle of Everglades, but I’m ready to go,” Perkins said.

Correa said it took a long time to achieve his dream. His next stop is Canton, Ohio to play soccer for Walsh University.

“It was a long journey; I’ll have to admit. It was something crazy for a normal kid, but for an athlete that’s the whole goal. Once you achieve it, it feels good,” said Correa. “It’s a nice feeling being here with all my friends watching me sign.”

