ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Student-athletes realize goals with chance to play collegiately

By By RON COOKE Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

The four Key West High School seniors and soon-to-be collegiate student-athletes who proudly sat in the middle of the Bill Butler floor in the Bobby Menendez Gym all had a goal, a dream to play their sport at a higher level and it came to fruition for Monday, May 16, for Catarina Dubyk-Cassidy, Mercedes Petro, Camron Perkins and Darwin “Axel” Correa.

Each signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the collegiate level in front of team members, classmates, friends, teachers and, most importantly their coaches, who spoke about each athlete’s tenacity, what it took to get there and what it takes for underclassmen to achieve the same goals.

Dubyk-Cassidy ran cross country and was The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Female Cross Country Runner of the Year for 2021-22 and was a distance runner in track for the Conchs. She signed with the Savannah College of Art & Design.

“I’m majoring in sculpture and I’m running cross country and track. It’s something I didn’t expect to happen. At the beginning of the year, it was more of a dream than a reality, so the fact it is happening is super exciting,” Dubyk-Cassidy said.

Petro has played soccer a long time and said she was not done yet. She will play women’s soccer at highly-regarded Webber International University in Babson Park, Florida.

“I’ve been playing since I was 4 years old and it’s really become a huge part of my life,” Petro said. “I really wasn’t ready to give it up this year so I decided to keep going.”

Multisport athlete Camron Perkins played basketball, football and did a multitude of track and field events to include but not limited to pole vault, hurdles and long jump, all under the tutelage of father and track coach Dave Perkins.

The younger Perkins will attend Ave Maria University in Naples where he will play football for the Gyrenes.

Perkins said the school is in Naples, halfway between Miami and Naples on Alligator Alley.

“It’s basically in middle of Everglades, but I’m ready to go,” Perkins said.

Correa said it took a long time to achieve his dream. His next stop is Canton, Ohio to play soccer for Walsh University.

“It was a long journey; I’ll have to admit. It was something crazy for a normal kid, but for an athlete that’s the whole goal. Once you achieve it, it feels good,” said Correa. “It’s a nice feeling being here with all my friends watching me sign.”

roncooke@bellsouth.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Key West, FL
Education
City
Miami, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
City
Key West, FL
Local
Florida Education
Key West, FL
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Babson Park, FL
Local
Florida College Basketball
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Walsh University#Ave Maria University#Pole Vault#Key West High School#Mercedes Petro
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
757
Followers
2K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy