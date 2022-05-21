ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conchs get in 'some good work' after settling down

By By J.W. COOKE Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

The first five series for the Key West High football team during the spring game against Gulliver Prep seemed liked the Conchs were replacing seven starters on offense, as the Raiders took advantage of three turnovers as well as a bad punt to roll to a 38-14 victory on Thursday, May 20, in Miami.

“Early on it was some misreads, one time there was some misdirection, but then we started to pick it up,” said Conchs coach Johnny Hughes, noting they did have a turnover-on-downs in Raider territory on a fourth-and-3. “We still got some good work in, but the rust showed, especially for some of the guys just coming over from track who haven’t had a lot of reps yet.”

The coach did credit the play of the defense, as Gulliver was able to take the early 28-0 lead due to good field position after Key West struggles on offense, but rising-sophomore Jeremiah Harvey was able to come up with a strip sack for a touchdown.

“We did have some missed tackles, which is something that needs to be fixed, but I like the way they ran to the ball,” said Hughes. “They didn’t run the ball really well on us, our defensive line did a great job there, but our open-field tackling needs some work and that just takes practice. For a lot of guys, just getting the pads on and getting on the field [helped].”

Key West also scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass from rising-junior quarterback AJ Mira to rising-junior Brondson Etienne, with Marco Davila knocking through both extra point attempts.

“I thought James Reynolds ran the ball really hard, Brondson look really good at receiver and defensive end, Andre Otto dominated up front and, once the nerves calmed down, I thought Mira made some good runs and had the nice touchdown pass, so there’s definitely some promise there,” said Hughes. “I think we have some young talent that just needs to learn the game of football some more.”

The players will now focus on the offseason workout programs before offseason practices for the 2022 campaign begin in August.

“We will take the film, make some adjustments to personnel and get ready for August,” said Hughes.

jwcooke@keysnews.com

