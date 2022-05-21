ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Kevon Looney rallies Golden State to come-from-behind Game 2 win

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onYDC_0flZl4ts00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Often overlooked amid a roster of all-stars, Golden State's Kevon Looney scored a career playoff high 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to rally the Warriors from a 19-point deficit to a 126-117 Game 2 Western Conference Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Steph Curry added 32 points with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds as Golden State grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series which now moves to Dallas on Sunday.

Lead by Looney, the Warriors dominated the paint all night long. Golden State scored 62 points in the paint, outrebounded Dallas by a 43-30 margin and dished off 33 assists, many of those led to layups.

Over the course of the contest, the Warriors attempted 16 shots at the rim, and converted 14 of them.

"Yeah, you've got to put a body on him. You've got to box him out," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said of Looney. "We have to team rebound and make sure that he doesn't come up with the rebound but that's -- he's one of the guys that no one writes about or talks about, but we understand the impact he has on the game of giving those guys second or third opportunities. For him to have five offensive rebounds, that puts us in harm's way. "

When asked if he ever felt under appreciated, Looney answered: "I feel honored just to be a part of the ride" with a shrug of the shoulder.

His contributions are certainly not being overlooked by head coach Steve Kerr.

"Loon was just brilliant, again," Kerr said. "He's had a fantastic playoff run. He's incredibly underrated by everybody. You know, he switches onto guards and he rebounds, he sets screens, and in a series like this, it's so spread out, he's able to score some buckets in the paint as well."

After going a frigid 11-of-48 from the 3-point line in a Game 1 loss, Dallas rediscovered its shooting touch and controlled the game in the first half, hitting on 15-of-27 from deep.

Luka Doncic, who scored jut 20 points in Game 1, had 24 points at the break while Jalen Brunson added 20 points as the Mavericks raced to as much as a 19-point lead and took a 72-58 halftime lead.

Fueled by  a 12-2 run with Draymond Green on the bench in foul trouble, the Warriors pulled to within 85-83 heading into the fourth  quarter.

"We know how good they are as a third-quarter team," Dallas forward Reggie Bullock said. "It's just something that slipped away from us as the game continued to go on."

An Otto Porter 3-pointer gave Golden State its first lead of the game to open the fourth and then the Warriors hit on 15-of-19 shots to pull out the win.

"We have that attitude and spirit that we're never out of it," Curry said.

Golden State outscored Dallas by 12 in the third quarter, and then they outpaced the Mavs by 11 in the final frame to secure the victory.

"When you go 2-for-13 and you rely on the three, you can die by the three, and we died in the third quarter by shooting that many threes and coming up with only two," Kidd said.

Jordan Poole came off the Warriors bench to score 23 points,  Andrew Wiggins added 16 and Klay Thompson 15.  Doncic finished with 42 points while Brunson had 31.

It was the 12th time that the Warriors have come back from a deficit of 15 or larger in the playoffs to win the game since Steve Kerr took over as head coach prior to the 2014-15 season.

That's the highest number for any team in the last 25 seasons, per ESPN. That stat is a testament to coach Kerr, and the guys he has in the locker room.

Even if things don't go their way early on, they don't panic. Instead they stay on course and trust that the ball will start to bounce their way, and often it does.

"I told them that if we developed some poise in the second half, that the game would come to us," Kerr said. "But I thought we were so scattered in the first half. Maybe emotionally more so than anything. Dallas came out and just punched us. You kind of know it's coming."

Comments / 1

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic Gets Mad At Stephen Curry And The Warriors For Taunting After Made No-Look Three

The Dallas Mavericks had yet another tough night against the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks were finally playing in the American Airlines Center at home where they have been 5-1 in the playoffs but came out with a cold start. However, the Mavericks found a way to be competitive before Stephen Curry started shooting the Warriors into a double-digit lead.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Steve Kerr harshly criticizes Stephen Curry in win vs. Mavs

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of booking a return trip to the NBA Finals, which is a testament to the dominance of this team with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green at the core. But Steve Kerr’s role in the team’s success can’t be overlooked, and in one moment during the final stretch of the Warriors’ 109-100 win in Game 3 over the Dallas Mavericks, he showed who’s really in charge by blasting his team’s best player for a defensive lapse that led to a Luka Doncic triple.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Draymond decided to help Luka up after Game 3 fall

Draymond Green wants you to know he’s a good guy. That much was clear as the Warriors power forward displayed some good old-fashioned sportsmanship during his team’s 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday. Even though Green is well...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Made Embarrassing Mistake Last Night

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went viral on Monday night due to his postgame comments about the Heat. Smith put the Heat's starting lineup on blast for scoring just 18 combined points in Game 4 against the Celtics. While doing so though, he made a noticeable mistake. "In the end, five...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Agrees With A Fan On Twitter Who Suggested That A Healthy Grizzlies Team Would've Won The Championship

The Memphis Grizzlies took the next step this season, along with their young star, Ja Morant. Morant won the Most Improved Player award after the giant step he took into superstardom during the regular season. Memphis finished 2nd in the Western Conference in terms of record and won a series against the Minnesota Timberwolves too, before succumbing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Otto Porter
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Jalen Brunson
FanSided

Watch: Mavs vendor trips Steph Curry and Warriors fans are furious

At the end of the first half, Steph Curry tripped on the leg of a Dallas Mavericks vendor, and Golden State Warriors fans were not happy. The Western Conference Finals has now arrived in Dallas, with the Golden State Warriors walking into the American Airlines Center with a 2-0 series lead. But in the first half of Game 3 on Sunday, May 22 was tightly contested. But, Warriors fans received a scare in the closing seconds.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden State#Cbs Sf#The Dallas Mavericks#Warriors
NBC Sports

Dray hit with tech after questionable Game 3 backcourt violation

When Draymond Green disagrees with a call, he isn’t one to shy away from voicing his opinion on the court. He did just that on Sunday night during Game 3 of the Warriors’ Western Conference finals matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after referee Marc Davis assessed him a backcourt violation during the second quarter.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Luka praises 'very underrated' Looney after Warriors' Game 3 win

Kevon Looney is your favorite player's favorite player. After the Warriors' 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals at America Airlines Center, Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić had plenty of praise for the Warriors center, who he believes is "very underrated." "I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Speaks About Andrew Wiggins Getting Criticized When He Was On The Timberwolves: "Nobody Talks About Teams That Guys Are On Or Organizations That Guys Are In."

Andrew Wiggins is one of the best two-way players in the league. While many have criticized him in the past for not becoming a superstar after being selected No. 1 in the 2014 NBA Draft, it is fair to say that he has become a prominent contributor on what looks to be a Finals team in the Golden State Warriors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Compares Andrew Wiggins' Huge Dunk On Luka Doncic To What Blake Griffin Did To Him: "That's A Bucket And An NFT."

Andrew Wiggins had the game of his life in Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. He was instrumental in the 4th quarter in stopping the Mavs from making a run. And aside from making timely buckets, it was how he made them that was so impressive, running in for some aggressive moves to the cup and some authoritative dunks.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

Why Kerr went back to Dubs starters late in Game 4 loss to Mavs

For the first three quarters of their Game 4 119-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, the Warriors starters were about as ineffective as they could possibly be. When the third quarter at American Airlines Center came to an end, every member of the Warriors' starting lineup was at least a minus-18 and the Warriors trailed by a staggering 29 points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Steph Curry drills signature no-look triple from corner in Game 3 vs. Mavs

The no-look turnaround 3-pointer has quickly turned into a trademark moment for Steph Curry. On Sunday night in Dallas, Curry pulled out his signature jumper in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Mavericks. With the Mavericks on a run in the second quarter, Curry pulled the trigger on a catch-and-shoot jumper from the corner with Spencer Dinwiddie closing in his face.
DALLAS, TX
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy