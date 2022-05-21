ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Judge orders bond for suspect in violent convenience store rampage

By Anna Padilla
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The suspect in a violent rampage at a New Mexico gas station could get out of jail until trial. Police say Elee Silva was at the Chucky’s Convenience Store in Dona Ana.

According to court documents, he was demanding the clerk call the store owners whom he accused of hurting his sister. The man in the video throws merchandise at the clerk before she flees the store. He then proceeded to knock down or destroy just about everything in sight.

Then he went outside, attacked a customer at the gas pump with a bottle, and threw the man’s dog out of his car. Prosecutors argued the only way to protect the community is to keep Silva in jail, but Judge Richard Jaquez disagreed, ordering a $10,000 bond instead.

If Silva posts that bond. he would be monitored by the courts, would have to attend counseling, and would not be allowed to drink or do drugs. At last check, Silva was still locked up in the Dona Ana County Jail.

