ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

CNU earns walk-off win over Virginia Wesleyan in game one of Super Regional

By Nathan Epstein
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Stcsq_0flZjchd00

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, Meredith Brickner did what she had to do. The freshman sent a liner up the middle, Katie Currin scored from third on a fielding error, and the celebration was on for Christopher Newport University after a thrilling 3-2 win over Virginia Wesleyan in game one of the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional.

“We like them to be exciting but not close,” said CNU head coach Keith Parr.

Wesleyan, the defending national champions, appeared poised to take the opening matchup after Julie Sinnett’s two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, which gave the Marlins a 2-1 lead.

The Captains managed to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth after another fielding error on a bloop single to shallow right field by Bailey Roberts.

“They competed well, both teams competed at a high level, and when games are that close, it’s going to come down to the little things over the course of seven innings,” said Parr. “Luckily we had a few more little things go our way.”

The two Hampton Roads rivals will square off in an elimination game two at 1:00 pm on Saturday. Should CNU win, the Captains will advance to the Division III World Series. If Wesleyan wins, the two will meet in a winner-take-all game three at 3:30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Newport News MMA fighters bring home world championships

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Modern American Mixed Martial Arts is one of the longest-running MMA gyms in the Hampton Roads. As of a few weeks ago, it’s also home to a handful of world champion grapplers. “I plan to build the most competitive kids team and ultimately adult team that I can,” said Nick White, […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Newport News, VA
College Sports
Newport News, VA
Sports
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wesleyan University#Virginia Wesleyan#Cnu#Ncaa Super Regional#Marlins#Captains#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Unoccupied home catches fire in Kempsville area of VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after an unoccupied home in the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach caught fire early Wednesday morning. The flames were so intense that firefighters had to use a ladder truck for an aerial attack. VBFD officials say it broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 5000 block […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy