Michigan State

Deadly tornado in Michigan kills 1, injures 23

 4 days ago

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Predictions for drivers over the Memorial Day holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Regional Transportation Commission and the Nevada Dept of Transportation have come up with a 7-day Memorial Day *travel* outlook. This is mainly for anyone planning on heading to southern California on I-15, noting that the first few days of the holiday weekend should be ok. Once we get to Sunday, though, the R-T-C is predicting that some folks will be cutting the holiday short to head back south early, meaning drivers should expect *some* back-ups on the 15 at Primm throughout the day. But Sunday is expected to be a piece of holiday cake compared to possible 10-mile-or-longer delays on Memorial Day Monday. It’s believed that some vacationers taking that into account may spend the holiday in southern Nevada. This is expected to lead to more slowdowns to SoCal on Tuesday, with Wednesday bringing less congestion on I-15.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevadans can expect flight complications ahead of Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With Memorial Day weekend quickly approaching, Nevadans may experience what one travel expert is calling a “flightmare.”. According to data collected by Priceline, Las Vegas is the most popular destination among travelers for Memorial Day weekend in 2022. This, combined with an easing of travel restrictions due to the pandemic, means Las Vegas airports are expected to have a serious uptick in travelers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lake Mead exposing more sunken relics

Lake Mead exposing more sunken relics - video from Travis Pardee. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/lake-mead-exposing-more-sunken-relics.
POLITICS
Virginia woman wins lottery for the second time

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman received $193,000 in total winnings from 41 lottery tickets this month – but this wasn’t the first time she won big. In August of 2016, Lucinda Britt split a $1 million Virginia Lottery prize with her best friend. On Tuesday,...
VIRGINIA STATE

