ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Investing in Atlanta’s arts community

By Valencia Jones
CBS Atlanta
CBS Atlanta
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMQOZ_0flZiuS600

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Atlanta’s art community has faced some unique challenges over the years, especially during the pandemic. Mayor Andre Dickens met with local artists at a gallery on Wednesday to share how the current election will decide the fate of millions of dollars set aside to support them.

George Galbreath, a Howard University alum, is both an artist and arts educator at Westlake High School. “When I got to Atlanta, that’s when the culture was pouring into me through my mentor, Kevin Cole, at Westlake High School,” he said.

Galbreath and his wife know first hand about the funding challenges artists face throughout their careers. They co-founded ARTiculate ATL to support emerging artists, and they work with the ZuCot Gallery, the largest African-American owned fine art gallery in the Southeast.

“We also do a lot in education and the importance of education with young people as well as adults,” said ZuCot Gallery Managing Partner Onaje Henderson.

They all joined Mayor Andre Dickens for his announcement on how voters can support artists during this election cycle. “We will receive $15 million in investment for the arts if you vote for this referenda on May 24,” he said.

Dickens highlighted the millions of dollars made available to artists since he took office, including a creative loan fund of $1.25 million dollars. “I am proposing legislation to convert the city’s creative loan fund to make both past and future disbursements as grants,” he said.

“The arts enrich the creative development of the city’s diverse populations and contribute positively to the social and economic well-being of Atlanta and the region,” said Camille R. Love, the executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

“It’s gonna allow people to take more risks and really do some things around the city that I think are gonna be exciting to everyone,” said Galbreath.

“I’m excited for all of the artists who might benefit from the. Moneys that the mayor’s office is pouring into the arts. It’s great to see the increase in the budget. It’s great to see these other opportunities,” said Galbreath’s wife, Esohe Galbreath.

The proposed arts funding is one of several items included in the Moving Atlanta Forward Infrastructure Package. The package includes three measures: two referenda and a special sales tax renewal, which are listed on the May 24 primary election ballot. The three measures include a total of $750 million dollars worth of infrastructure investments that will improve streets and sidewalks and fund public safety and arts projects.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | May 23-29, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s the last full week of May and there’s no reason to be sitting at home. Check out this list of things to do in metro Atlanta:. The Wren’s Nest historic house museum is featuring “Unframed Images,” 14 images by the acclaimed photographer P.H. Polk, through July 30. Polk’s photographs, to be displayed throughout the house museum, depicting early 20th-century African Americans from all walks of life, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., George Washington Carver, and farmworkers in rural Alabama.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

20 Amazing Things To Do This Memorial Day Weekend In Atlanta

Atlanta’s gearing up for a stellar Memorial Day weekend. To help y’all out, we thought we’d round up some of the unmissable things to do in Atlanta. From the best art exhibitions to the beloved Atlanta Jazz Festival, keep scrolling for some Memorial Day weekend inspiration!. 1....
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia overpaid $84 million in unemployment. Now they want it back

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of Georgians who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic are being told they have to pay some of that money back. According to the Georgia Department of Labor, it’s because these people were overpaid. It may have been their own fault, it may have been their employers fault, but now they’re receiving notices telling them to pay up.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Education
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
Local
Georgia Education
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
insideradio.com

Steve Harvey Buys Georgia Cattle Ranch To Further Mentoring Program.

After hosting their annual mentoring programs at The Rock Ranch in West Central Georgia’s Upson County, Steve and Marjorie Harvey have finalized their acquisition of the 1,581-acre agricultural tourism center and cattle ranch. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The radio and TV host and his wife say...
GEORGIA STATE
Luay Rahil

The 6th richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

The Cathy family's fortune exceeds $14.2 billion, and most of their wealth comes from owning Chick-fil-A. S. Truett Cathy founded the popular fast-food chain in the 1960s, and the business has remained in the hands of second-and third-generation family members since then.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Hire of white woman at Morehouse College raises ire of students, alumni

Morehouse College alumni and students are protesting the hiring of a white woman as an administrator at the all-male, majority Black institution. Paula Resley started work on May 10 as Morehouse’s chief brand officer and vice president of strategic communications, marketing and admissions in order to direct “brand and messaging strategy as well as targeted recruitment and digital engagement,” a press release said.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Fine Art#Art Gallery#Cw69 News#Howard University#Westlake High School#Articulate Atl#African American
fox5atlanta.com

Jody Watley set to be honored in Atlanta on June 2

Singer, songwriter, and producer Jody Watley is receiving her own day in the city of Atlanta and the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Mega Atlanta Radio Host Amani Sams gives insight on who Jody Watley is and her lifetime accomplishments. Sams says June 2 will be deemed as Jody Watley Day.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Talking With Tami

Tami’s Birthday Brunch At The Select In Sandy Springs, Ga

Hello lovelies and happy Monday! Over the weekend, I held a early birthday brunch at The Select located in Sandy Springs, Ga. I heard very good things about this gorgeous restaurant and had to give it a chance! If you guys live here or heard of this Art Deco restaurant that has European cuisines with tasty cocktails, it’s extremely hard to get a reservation! I booked two months in advance, my gosh lol! It’s the latest happening spot in the city but once you get in, its definitely worth the wait!
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New waterpark to open in metro Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County hopes to attract visitors from around the world with the new Spivey Splash Water Park. Clayton County Commissioner DeMont Davis and the parks department hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Splash Park on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
WXIA 11 Alive

Morehouse medical school names building after longest-serving member of Georgia legislature

ATLANTA — As Morehouse College's medical school honored long-time board member Rep. Calvin Smyre, the campus revealed they've named a new building after him. College leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for The Calvin Smyre Education Conference Center. It will stand next to the Louis W. Sullivan National Center for Primary Care, according to the college.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Atlanta land developer acquires 1,000 Henry County lots

Atlanta-based land company Blue River Development recently acquired about 1,000 Henry County lots in several new master-planned communities. The holdings are spread among five McDonough neighborhoods that have since been sold to local builders. The residences to be developed include a mix of single-family detached, townhomes and apartments. Financial details of the transactions were not disclosed.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Stay cool during dog days of summer with free box fan

ATLANTA — The Salvation Army is giving away 1,500 box fans to residents in 14 metro areas including Clayton, Henry, Butts and Gwinnett counties Wednesday, May 25. The event will begin at select Salvation Army locations starting at 9 a.m. while supplies last. Residents must bring an ID and proof of residency.
CLAYTON, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Sneak peek at Spivey Splash

Spivey Splash Water Park opens to the general public on Saturday, May 28. County employees and their families get to test it out first today, Saturday, May 21. Here’s a sneak peek from the ribbon cutting on March 19:. Spivey Splash Water Park is open on:. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS Atlanta

CBS Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
478
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News

 https://atlanta.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy