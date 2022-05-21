ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors ride second-half surge to take 2-0 series lead over Mavericks

By Alex Espinoza
SAN FRANCISCO – The law of averages had to kick in at some point.

The Dallas Mavericks got off to a scorching start from 3-point range to begin Friday night’s Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, but you had a feeling that the shots couldn’t fall forever. The Mavs led by as many as 19 before halftime but in the third quarter, things started drying up for Dallas. Meanwhile, the Warriors started splashing.

Golden State stifled the Mavericks in the second half and rolled to a 126-117 victory at Chase Center to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

You can’t help but feel like the Warriors are a buzzsaw right now. That championship experience is real. The Mavs threw their best punch at Golden State after getting routed in Game 1. The Dubs took it and never panicked.

"There's a reason that our team has won championships," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "And it's (because) we've got players who are stars and players who are fearless and capable of playing and performing under pressure."

The squad put together a key 13-0 spurt in the second quarter that helped offset a sizzling night from Dallas’ role players. At halftime, Reggie Bullock and Jalen Brunson were both 4-of-5 from 3-point land, while Dorian Finney-Smith was 3-of-4. Luka Doncic’s cavalry was firing.

Then came the third quarter and the Mavericks’ shooting percentages came back down to earth. The Warriors outscored Dallas 25-13 in the third quarter – as the Mavs went 2-of-13 from 3-point land – but Golden State still trailed by 2 points entering the fourth. You couldn’t tell by the hyped up crowd at Chase Center, though. They knew the comeback was on.

Golden State didn’t take a lead until 20 seconds into the fourth quarter, when Otto Porter Jr. knocked down a corner 3-pointer to make it 86-85. Jordan Poole drove past Davis Bertrans and scooped in a finger roll about a minute later and let out a mighty roar in Bertans ear as they went down the court.

Poole later hit a 3-pointer to put the Warriors up five with 7:48 left and Golden State controlled from there.

Steph Curry officially put the Mavs to bed with his patented “night night” celebration with a 3-pointer with about a minute left.

"I don't choreograph none of that stuff," Curry said. "It's just kinda having fun. You talk about having kids. You know how bedtime routines are important. It's the final signal for a job well done that day."

Curry went 4-of-4 in the fourth quarter en route to 10 points.

"Steph kinda smelled blood in the water in the last five minutes," Kerr said.

Luka finished with 42 points, Brunson added 31 and Bullock had 21, but the Warriors simply have too much depth. Whether it be Steph or Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green or Poole, Golden State got key buckets from all of their stars on Friday night. Not to mention Kevon Looney, who put up a monster 21-point, 12-rebound effort as his stellar playoffs continued. At one point in the second half, Looney even got MVP chants as he took free throws.

"He’s an incredibly smart player and he sort of gives us a lot of stability that we need," Kerr said. "Loon has been brilliant.”

Steph finished with a team-high 32 points, Poole added 23 off the bench, Wiggins dropped 16 and Klay had 15.

The series will move to Dallas for Sunday’s Game with tip-off set for 6 p.m. PT.

