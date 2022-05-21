ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolton, CT

Bolton defeats Windsor Locks in NCCC softball

By Journal Inquirer Staff sports@journalinquirer.com
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

The Bolton High softball team had played two extra-inning games and two other games decided in the seventh inning over the last 10 days.

Breelin McDougal didn’t wait quite that long her heroics Friday.

McDougal ripped a solo home run over the center-field fence in the bottom of the sixth inning and the Bulldogs went on to defeat Windsor Locks 2-1 in an NCCC game.

Bolton (10-9) has won five of its last six with four of the victories coming in its last at-bat.

Caleigh Sheehan’s single plated McDougal with the game’s first run in the fourth. The Raiders tied it in the top of the sixth as Angelina Jones doubled and scored on a Rene Homan single.

McDougal responded to put the Bulldogs back in front then closed it out with a 1-2-3 seventh to finish off a complete game on the mound. She struck out 13.

Homan allowed only three and struck out for Windsor Locks (5-13), which was eliminated from postseason consideration with the loss.

The Raiders host Avon today. The Bulldogs entertain Cheney Tech Monday.

EAST CATHOLIC 15, NW CATHOLIC 0. Kylie Bachand pitched a no-hitter in East Catholic’s CCC interdivisional win in West Hartford. She walked three and struck out five.

The win qualified the Eagles (8-10) for the Class S state tournament.

Ally Parent was 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs for East Catholic. Ciara Flaherty also homered. Bachand and Mallory Pierz each had two hits each. Northwest Catholic finishes 5-15.

The Eagles entertain E.O. Smith today.

EW/SMSA 22, BULKELEY 0. Abby Lee pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and ripped a three-run homer as the East Windsor/SMSA co-op pushed its winning streak to four in non-league action.

The Panthers (12-7) are at Hale-Ray on Tuesday.

COVENTRY 7, EAST HAMPTON 2. Sydney DeLuca had four of Coventry’s 15-hit attack in a non-league road win.

Sara Miller and Lindsey Harrington added three hits each for the Patriots (16-3) with Miller driving in two runs. Julia Boya and Elizabeth Mitchell chipped in two hits apiece. Mitchell was the winning pitcher with a six-hitter. She walked one and struck out 11. East Hamption is 7-11.

Coventry completes its regular season on Tuesday when it faces E.O. Smith at ECSU.

GLASTONBURY 11, SIMSBURY 6. Sadie Scurto had three hits and four RBIs as visiting Glastonbury made it nine straight wins to complete the regular season in CCC West action.

The Guardians (18-2) will host a Class LL state tournament first-round game May 31.

Rayah Snyder, Natalie Lessard, and Gabby Lambert also had three hits for Glastobnury while Brooke Tracy drove in three runs. Simsbury is 10-9.

NCCC tournament

The NCCC will hold its conference tournament Thursday in Suffield.

The first semifinal will be at 11 a.m. between top-seeded Ellington and No. 4 Rockville. The second semifinal between third-seeded Coventry and No. 2 Somers is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.The championship game is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.

Community Policy