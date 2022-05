It's moments and people like these that make me proud to call Lansing home. Lansing BBQ Restaurant Helps Gaylord After Horrific Tornado. You've probably heard of Saddleback BBQ before. They have a location in REO Town Lansing and in Okemos. They also own Slice by Saddleback on Lansing's west side and the soon-to-open south side location on Pennsylvania. Heck, you've probably even had some of their deliciously smoked and barbequed meats. But, while their food is delicious, that's not what I love most about Saddleback BBQ...

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO