For Clarke County School District students, getting back to normal means going back to UGA for annual field trips. In the fall, a group of pre-Kindergarten students were the first Clarke County School District (CCSD) students on campus for a school trip since early 2020. Their visit to the UGA State Botanical Garden of Georgia included collecting acorns from the woods and learning how squirrels store them to eat during the cold winter months.

CLARKE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO