This topsy-turvy, injury-riddled series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat has been so strange, the magnitude of tonight's Game 5 in Miami almost sneaks up on you. Marcus Smart, Kyle Lowry, Al Horford, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Jayson Tatum, and Robert Williams III have missed some or all of at least one game. That has robbed this series of any rhythm. Each game has been its own entity. It almost feels as if the real series hasn't started, and yet one team tonight will give itself two chances to win one game and advance to the NBA Finals.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO