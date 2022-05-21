ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Mankato, MN

Area teams take the field at Caswell Park for Valley Conference Showcase

By Rob Clark
KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Up at Caswell Park in North Mankato, the...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

No. 1 Mankato West runs past cross-town rival East

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Class AAA Mankato West baseball team took down cross-town rival Mankato East 13-1 in a heated match up, Tuesday evening. The win gives the Scarlets win number 18 on a perfect season thus far.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Female-owned Bonita! thrives on girl power

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’ve ever browsed through the shops of Old Town Mankato, you’ve probably noticed how each one is unique in its own way. Kelsey and Lisa browsed Old Town’s newest shop, Bonita!, which hopes to use girl power to set itself apart.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota farmers gaining ground on spring planting

A Mankato native has gained thousands of followers on TikTok by giving one-minute tours to his followers. Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. KEYC Tuesday Evening Weather Update. Updated: 1 hours ago. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the scoop on heavy...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC Tuesday Evening Weather Update

A Mankato native has gained thousands of followers on TikTok by giving one-minute tours to his followers. Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. North Mankato announces finalists for city administrator position. Updated: 6 hours ago. The City of North Mankato...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
City
Nicollet, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
North Mankato, MN
Sports
City
North Mankato, MN
KEYC

‘Going Hog Wild’ in Fairmont kicks off Memorial Day weekend

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Memorial Day festivities will be taking place in Fairmont starting on Thursday with Going Hog Wild. Artists have painted statues of hogs which will be revealed on Thursday night. 36 hogs have been decorated to be placed around Martin County. The Fairmont Opera House is also...
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

North Mankato announces finalists for city administrator position

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato announced the three finalists Tuesday for the vacant city administrator position. The finalists are Jennifer Bromeland, Kevin McCann, and Jason “Jay” Tobin. Bromeland currently serves as the Eagle Lake city administrator, a role she has been in for...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC

Mankato native’s ‘One Minute Tours’ go viral on TikTok

Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the scoop on heavy rain Wednesday and a warmer, more summer-like Memorial Day weekend. North Mankato announces finalists for city administrator position. Updated: 6 hours ago. The City of North...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Community shows support for Busters Bar and Grill on final weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s been an eventful weekend at Busters Bar and Grill. The bar announced Saturday morning that the restaurant will permanently close after the weekend, with the owner of the building redeveloping the space, and relocation not being an option. After that, the restaurant remained full, with...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

North Mankato narrows field of City Administrator candidates

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato city council members are holding a special meeting to choose finalists for the vacant city administrator position. Former City Administrator John Harrenstein left for similar role in Iowa in Feburary. On today’s agenda, the North Mankato city council plans to select finalists, schedule...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Special Primary Election

A Mankato native has gained thousands of followers on TikTok by giving one-minute tours to his followers. Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. KEYC Tuesday Evening Weather Update. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the scoop on heavy...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYC

Minnesota Secretary of State visits Austin

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday is special primary election day for the First Congressional District in Minnesota. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon spent Tuesday traveling around the First Congressional District. He made several stops in the district, including Austin, to check in with how the election process was...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Missing North Dakota juvenile may be in Redwood Falls area

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a North Dakota teenager who is believed to have run away from home. The Redwood Falls Police Department says it has received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the area. Rudland is...
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
KEYC

Heavy rain likely tonight and tomorrow

Heavy rain is likely across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight through Wednesday. An inch or more of rain is possible with the heaviest amounts falling from Mankato to the south and east. After the rain, our pattern will quickly change and summertime weather will return for Memorial Day weekend.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Southern Minnesota voters cast their ballots

The City of North Mankato announced the three finalists Tuesday for the vacant city administrator position. Voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District cast their ballots in a Special Primary Election Tuesday. Affordable housing coming to downtown Mankato. Updated: May. 24, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. The resolutions have passed...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Wins Big Money At Diamond Jo Casino

Earlier this month we told you about an Osage, Iowa man, only identified as Shane, who won $53,000 at Diamond Jo Casino. The casino, located just off of I-35 right south of the Minnesota border, has more than 800 slot machines and over 20 table games available including live craps and roulette. Shane was playing Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ slot game when he hit big.
OSAGE, IA
KEYC

MnDoT provides Highway 14 update

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over a month since the project’s groundbreaking, the Department of Transportation has an update on the Highway 14 project. Six weeks since the start of construction, crews are currently working on realignments north of Courtland and near Nicollet to the east. Crews are also prepping...
COURTLAND, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy