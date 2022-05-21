Area teams take the field at Caswell Park for Valley Conference Showcase

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Class AAA Mankato West baseball team took down cross-town rival Mankato East 13-1 in a heated match up, Tuesday evening. The win gives the Scarlets win number 18 on a perfect season thus far.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’ve ever browsed through the shops of Old Town Mankato, you’ve probably noticed how each one is unique in its own way. Kelsey and Lisa browsed Old Town’s newest shop, Bonita!, which hopes to use girl power to set itself apart.
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Memorial Day festivities will be taking place in Fairmont starting on Thursday with Going Hog Wild. Artists have painted statues of hogs which will be revealed on Thursday night. 36 hogs have been decorated to be placed around Martin County. The Fairmont Opera House is also...
With Memorial Day marking the official start of summer, those in search of some Dilly Bars or Blizzards in Owatonna are still having to travel elsewhere as the now-viral and infamous Dairy Queen located there is still closed, or temporarily closed as their social media and website indicate. I sent...
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato announced the three finalists Tuesday for the vacant city administrator position. The finalists are Jennifer Bromeland, Kevin McCann, and Jason “Jay” Tobin. Bromeland currently serves as the Eagle Lake city administrator, a role she has been in for...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the weekend, legendary high school baseball coach Jeff Reese became the fourth-winningest coach in Minnesota State High School League history with 537 victories. Through four decades and counting, Reese has coached high school baseball between New Richland and Mankato. KEYC News Now’s Mary Rominger spoke...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s been an eventful weekend at Busters Bar and Grill. The bar announced Saturday morning that the restaurant will permanently close after the weekend, with the owner of the building redeveloping the space, and relocation not being an option. After that, the restaurant remained full, with...
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato city council members are holding a special meeting to choose finalists for the vacant city administrator position. Former City Administrator John Harrenstein left for similar role in Iowa in Feburary. On today’s agenda, the North Mankato city council plans to select finalists, schedule...
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday is special primary election day for the First Congressional District in Minnesota. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon spent Tuesday traveling around the First Congressional District. He made several stops in the district, including Austin, to check in with how the election process was...
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a North Dakota teenager who is believed to have run away from home. The Redwood Falls Police Department says it has received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the area. Rudland is...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneopa State Park broke the record for the most baby bison born in one season. Naturalist Scott Kudelka confirms at least 14 babies have been born, but it could be up to 16. That’s more than any other year. The previous record was 13. Kudelka...
MINNEAPOLIS — On Tuesday morning, the first set of identical twins graduated into the Minnesota State Patrol. Sisters Jamie and Jessica Bird were among a class of 12 troopers who recently completed a 14-week training session at Fort Ripley. "When we first got there, everyone was like, 'Um, we're...
Heavy rain is likely across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight through Wednesday. An inch or more of rain is possible with the heaviest amounts falling from Mankato to the south and east. After the rain, our pattern will quickly change and summertime weather will return for Memorial Day weekend.
Earlier this month we told you about an Osage, Iowa man, only identified as Shane, who won $53,000 at Diamond Jo Casino. The casino, located just off of I-35 right south of the Minnesota border, has more than 800 slot machines and over 20 table games available including live craps and roulette. Shane was playing Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ slot game when he hit big.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over a month since the project’s groundbreaking, the Department of Transportation has an update on the Highway 14 project. Six weeks since the start of construction, crews are currently working on realignments north of Courtland and near Nicollet to the east. Crews are also prepping...
