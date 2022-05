Line: Sparks (-1) Money line: Mercury (+100), Sparks (-120) Questionable: Chiney Ogwumike (leg), Rae Burrell (knee) Ruled out: Shey Peddy (back) Fantasy need to know: The Sparks have a 2-5 record going into Wednesday night's game against the Mercury after being beaten by the Las Vegas Aces on Monday night, giving up 104 points. Nneka Ogwumike is the top fantasy option for Los Angeles. In six of her seven games this season, she has scored 30 or more fantasy points. Liz Cambage is another must-start player from a fantasy perspective. She's averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. While Cambage has averaged 24.4 minutes per game this season, she has played over 30 minutes only once. Both Brittney Sykes and Jordin Canada are also solid fantasy starters. If you're looking for a streamer, consider Lexie Brown, who is available in 87.1% of leagues. She has averaged 29.6 MPG and 18.3 fantasy points so far in 2022.

