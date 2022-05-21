ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers go out to Homeless camps to help pets

By Courtney Johns
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On any given day around 3,000 people in Utah are experiencing homelessness. For many people going through a rough patch, taking your pet to the vet is virtually impossible. That’s where Ruff Haven: Crisis Sheltering comes into play.

Unconditional love is priceless, but vet bills are expensive. That’s why Ruff Haven provides crisis sheltering for animals as well as free vet care.

“They don’t know where they’re going to be tomorrow. They don’t know what’s going to happen, but they know that their animal is always going to be with them. And that’s their best friend. That’s their companion,” said director of operations, Marisa Hernandez.

In the last few months, Ruff Haven realized many of the people they wanted to help couldn’t get to their office. So they brought the care to them, driving out to camps, and offering free vet help to anyone interested.

Volunteer Veterinarian Rennie Putnam said most of the animals he helps don’t need much.

“They spend most of the time, 24 hours a day with their pets, which makes them really attentive to their pet’s needs,” said Putnam.

In fact, volunteers said most of the owners put their pets first.

“All these dogs eat before their humans,” said Hernandez.

While Ruff Haven volunteers treat animals, they say the work they do is for their owners. Helping people, by helping animals.

Comments / 0

