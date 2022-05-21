Hermantown High School softball highlights Friday’s slate of games

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Rain showers move in from the south to north through the morning hours of Wednesday. Rain is relatively widespread the further east you are and much more isolated the further west you are. Northwest Wisconsin and the U.P. will see widespread, consistent rain for a good portion of Wednesday. In Minnesota, rain is more scattered in nature. Some in the far western portion of our area may see little to no rain. Temperatures are much cooler, only staying in the upper 40s and lower 50s for afternoon temperatures. Rain will move out from west to east this evening and tonight. All said and done, the highest rain totals are across Northwest Wisconsin, and the U.P. Temperatures tonight fall back into the lower 40s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO