Domestic violence comes in all forms, experts say

By Courtney Johns
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Domestic violence comes in all forms. That is in part why Kimmi Wolf with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition said abusers are able to continue hurting a victim, sometimes for years.

“It may be a relationship that you and I might aspire to, because it looks you know, it looks so wonderful, it looks so connected, it looks like the perfect couple, but if we only knew,” said Wolf.

It can be hard to see the signs, which is why Wolf said everyone needs to take a look at their own behavior.

Man who stabbed Tinder date, elderly woman charged

“Judgemental comments when you see something in the media like, ‘Oh, well, you know, they probably gave as good as they got,’ or  ‘there’s two sides to every story,’” said Wolf.

Wolf said these comments send a message to victims searching for someone to believe them.

There is no face for domestic violence and Wolf said thinking there is one, can be a fatal mistake.

Utah’s Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-897-LINK. The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition said this line is for victims, people, as well abusers trying to change.

Mother of allegedly assaulted Ogden student speaks out

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A video showing an Ogden School District student getting punched and kicked in the girl’s bathroom last week is making its rounds on social media. On Tuesday, ABC4 met with her mother, who is speaking out about the incident. “My daughter says they tricked her into the bathroom, her “friends” did […]
New, free resources to help Utahns struggling with mental health

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) —  The lives of students in Utah have been dramatically impacted during the pandemic as new data shows. Mental health concerns are increasing at an alarming rate. However, more resources are on the way, thanks to a partnership that dates back to 2017 between Utah and Intermountain Healthcare Primary Children’s Hospital. […]
DUI crashes highlight difficulty to enforce Utah's overserving law

(KUTV) — Driving under the influence is suspected in several recent fatal crashes in Utah, including the one that killed 13-year-old Eli Mitchell. The information filed in court in this case went into detail on when the suspect entered a bar, when he left and how much he had to drink during that time.
Former gang member who killed Utah postal worker seeks parole after 25 years

UTAH STATE PRISON — A former gang member who claims he was high on drugs when he went on a violent path of destruction 25 years ago is now seeking parole for crimes that include killing a postal worker on I-15, shooting at two people who tried to help the victim, trying to run another woman off the road, threatening to kill his ex-roommate and leading police on a high speed chase.
Utah parents arrested for allegedly beating 8-year-old, leaving ‘severe’ marks all over his body

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two parents have been arrested for allegedly abusing their 8-year-old child repeatedly, leaving him severely bruised. West Valley City Police says the suspects are a 30-year-old father and a 29-year-old mother. The victim is an 8-year-old boy. Officials with the Utah Division of Child and Family Services were alerted […]
Mental health services expanding for children (and parents) in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Additional mental health services for children are coming to more western locations in Utah. The state of Utah and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital have teamed up to bring an in-person team to urban and rural counties in Utah’s western region, including Wasatch, Utah, and Juab counties.
Two Utah children contract mysterious liver illness spreading globally

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Health officials say two Utah children have contracted the mysterious liver illness that has affected children around the world. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed two Utah children under the age of 10 were hospitalized for the illness — hepatitis — with no known cause. […]
Utah leaders respond to Texas elementary school shooting

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah leaders are expressing their thoughts and condolences to those affected by the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday afternoon. Eighteen students and one adult were killed in the shooting. The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was also killed. Ramos is also believed to have shot his […]
SafeUT helping keep schools safe

UTAH (ABC4) In the last 30 days, SafeUT has received nearly 1,000 tips.  “A tip is usually submitted by an anonymous third party that says hey, I am worried about you know, XYZ situation or so and so at school, and then that information gets sent to the school administrators,” said SafeUT supervisor Denia-Marie Ollerton.  […]
Angry supervisor shoots employee at Salt Lake business, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a supervisor at a Salt Lake business Tuesday who they say shot one of his employees and the tires of the employee's vehicle. Esekielu A. Tuigamala, 45, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, discharge of a firearm and criminal mischief.
Police: Man pulls knife, sword on pregnant ex-girlfriend, others

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend and others while at the woman’s apartment. Tristen Melnik was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, threat of violence, assault of a pregnant person, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of […]
GoFundMe campaign created for injured South Jordan skydiver

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help a skydiver who has been hospitalized after crash-landing in South Jordan on Saturday. The South Jordan Fire Department says the incident happened near 4900 West Dock St. in the Daybreak neighborhood around 1 p.m. Authorities confirm the victim is a man, but […]
