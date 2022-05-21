ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Crews respond to Centerville apartment fire

By Kiah Armstrong
 4 days ago

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Centerville Friday afternoon.

Officials say they were able to get the fire under control very quickly.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfSpJ_0flZfHvy00
    Courtesy: South Davis Metro Fire Service Area
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OwLgd_0flZfHvy00
    Courtesy: South Davis Metro Fire Service Area
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I517H_0flZfHvy00
    Courtesy: South Davis Metro Fire Service Area
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTiuX_0flZfHvy00
    Courtesy: South Davis Metro Fire Service Area

Everyone in the apartment was evacuated safely, the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area said in a Facebook post.

Several occupants suffered from smoke inhalation. No one was transported to a hospital.

