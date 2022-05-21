PHOTOS: Crews respond to Centerville apartment fire

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Centerville Friday afternoon.

Officials say they were able to get the fire under control very quickly.

Courtesy: South Davis Metro Fire Service Area

Everyone in the apartment was evacuated safely, the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area said in a Facebook post.

Several occupants suffered from smoke inhalation. No one was transported to a hospital.

