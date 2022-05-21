PHOTOS: Crews respond to Centerville apartment fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Centerville Friday afternoon.
Officials say they were able to get the fire under control very quickly.
Everyone in the apartment was evacuated safely, the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area said in a Facebook post.
Several occupants suffered from smoke inhalation. No one was transported to a hospital.
