HOOKHausen Train, Happy Corbin Destroys Andre The Giant Battle Royal Trophy, And More | Fight Size

By Gisberto Guzzo
 4 days ago
Here is your post-AEW/WWE fight size update for Friday, May 20, 2022. - After defeating Evil Uno, 10, and Fuego Del Sol, House of Black were confronted by Death Triangle, who challenged them to a match at Double or Nothing. The six-man tag bout was quickly made official by...

PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling World

RAW: Randy Orton got injured

One of the matches that WWE Universe fans have been waiting for the longest is the one that took place on Friday night in the latest weekly episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX networks. After seeing the fairly anonymous 3 vs 3 of Wrestlemania Backlash, with the match that initially had to see the unification of the couple titles of the WWE main roster between only Usos and RK-Bro, which eventually became a match with his also internal Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, in the end, the company has opted to postpone the contest with the couple champions by just a few weeks.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star To Make Return To In-Ring Action On Next Week’s Raw

After more than a year, Lacey Evans will be returning to active competition in WWE. On tonight’s WWE “Raw”, it was announced that Lacey Evans will finally return to action on next week’s episode of the red brand. There’s no word yet on who she will be facing in the match, but we will keep you updated.
WWE
PWMania

Sasha Banks Reportedly “Mad” About Ronda Rousey Getting WrestleMania 38 Spot

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely by WWE after walking out of Monday’s episode of RAW. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed what may have caused Banks to walk out on Wrestling Observer Radio. “Sasha has always had issues, she was mad that Ronda got...
WWE
PWMania

Mickie James Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of WWE RAW

Former WWE star Mickie James, spoke about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. “I actually applaud them standing in their convictions and how they felt. If that’s how they felt and they felt disrespected, or they felt unheard, or they felt any of those things, at the end of the day, we’re still independent contractors. It can be argued that they did show up to work that day, they saw whatever they were supposed to do and they had committed to at least half the day. I don’t really know because I wasn’t there to see the whole thing, so you’re only hearing what they put out.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Called Out By Other Wrestlers For Preaching Anti-Homosexuality

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Gunner) asked his Twitter followers to “rise up” against abortion and homosexuality on Monday. Rise up! Rise up against abortion, against homosexuality, against gender agenda, against that which Goes against the Word. Share love in doing so. We all have faced times in sin where a brother or sister showed us Jesus and his love. Church we must love and speak truth.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Says Released WWE Star Was ‘Like A Son’ To Vince McMahon

During Bray Wyatt’s time with the WWE, the charismatic superstar created several iconic characters that brought a unique and different feel to the traditional WWE product, from the Eater of Worlds to the Fiend. Wyatt eventually became one of WWE’s top stars, and according to Matt Hardy, Vince McMahon was very high on him — with a very unique way of showing it.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Former Champion Makes Surprise Return With Previous Gimmick

Welcome back? Wrestling is interesting in a lot of ways, as you will see a wrestler appear in different characters and gimmicks over the years. Every now and then you will see them revert to some of their own characters, which can make for more than a few interesting options. It can be interesting to see how the wrestler goes when things change and now that might be the case again.
WWE
Wrestling World

Why was Sasha Banks so furious?

As we saw during the Wrestlemania 38 card, Sasha Banks and Naomi teamed up in a multi tag team match valid for the WWE main roster women's couple titles, which in the end was won by the two girls. After a few weeks of reign, however, a sensational twist hit WWE Universe fans and colleagues of the two, when both Sasha and Naomi left the backstage of Monday Night Raw, even leaving their belts in John's office.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From Wrestling

Everyone knows that no one can wrestle forever, and it seems that Aron Stevens (FKA Damien Sandow) is getting ready to wrap up his career soon. The former WWE star is set to face Trevor Murdoch at NWA Alwayz Ready in what is being billed as “Aron Stevens’ Swan Song.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Tweets Photo In Wake Of Sasha Banks & Naomi Suspensions

Dolph Ziggler has seemingly expressed his support for Naomi. Dolph Ziggler has joined the long list of both current and former WWE superstars to seemingly be Team Naomi and Sasha Banks following the indefinite suspensions. The former World Heavyweight and NXT Champion took to Twitter to share a photo of...
wrestlinginc.com

Edge Teases One Of His Rivals As Fourth Member Of The Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Edge continues teasing a new member of The Judgment Day stable. Ever since vowing that the group wasn’t finished recruiting people, Edge has taken to social media and teased who the possible 4th person may be. This time, Edge posted a photo of one of his current rivals — Finn Balor. It would be a shock to see Balor, who has recently aligned himself with AJ Styles and Liv Morgan, betray his teammates and join The Judgment Day.
WWE
411mania.com

Mid-South Wrestling (4.13.1985) Review

-Originally aired April 13, 1985. -We get the warning that this is presented in the most complete form possible, although oddly it’s four minutes longer than last week’s episode. -Your hosts are Bill Watts and Boyd Pierce. And Bill Watts has some things to say about Vince McMahon...
WWE
PWMania

Jim Cornette Speaks Out on Ric Flair Returning to the Ring

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette discussed a variety of topics, including Ric Flair’s comeback to ring activity. As PWMania.com previously reported, the match will take place on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to rumors, FTR and Flair will face Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner. The match will be announced later today.
PWMania

Ric Flair Responds to Rumors That He Will Face Hulk Hogan at Starrcast V

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed the rumor that he will be wrestling Hulk Hogan at Starrcast V on his AdFreeShows.com podcast. Conrad Thompson initiated the discussion. Thompson: “Here we are talking about what’s causing all this Ric. Another week has gone by and you have captivated the internet. There’s so much speculation unbelievably. I saw yesterday that people think you’re gonna be wrestling Hulk Hogan…I mean, I know we’re saying it’s a who’s who and there’s gonna be big surprises but goodness gracious I don’t think it’s gonna be even Hulk Hogan. Did I miss that?”
WWE
Fightful

Ric Flair Guarantees He'll Come Off The Top Rope In His Final Match

Ric Flair will return to the ring on July 31 for what is being advertised as his final match. It will mark Flair's first bout since 2011. No opponent has been announced for the 73-year-old. During his Hall of Fame career, Flair had many trademark spots including his chops, the figure four, the flair flop, and coming off the top rope in some manner.
wrestlinginc.com

News On The Statuses Of Sasha Banks And Naomi For WWE Raw

One week after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE “Raw”, many questions remain. With WWE “Raw” nearing airtime this week, fans may be wondering what the duo’s status is for this evening. According to a new update from “Fightful“, Banks and Naomi are not scheduled for the show tonight, and furthermore, it’s noted that “[there’s no] indication there’s an end on the horizon for this situation”.
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (5/23/22): Cody Rhodes Faces The Miz, Bobby Lashley Calls Out Omos + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (5/23/22)!. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's show. We then see a video package highlighting The Usos victory over RK-Bro from this past Friday's episode of SmackDown where Jimmy and Jey became the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
WWE
