Everyone loves a rags-to-riches story. They love a tale of grit, determination, perseverance, and a never-give-up attitude. The underdog story is synonymous with the American spirit. And, with Georgia's primary only two days away, there may be no other candidate running for office in the country that exudes this more than Y.G. Nyghtstorm.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO