AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M soon to be Senior Josh Roche came away with a tournament victory at Ross Rogers golf course on Sunday defeating Andrew Brewer in a playoff elimination round in the Michelob Ultra Men’s City Championship. With the Victory Roche wins an automatic bid in the Coors Tournament of Champions held on August 11-14. “It was a good battle, we both played really well, it got really tight towards the end, I sort of let him get back in it and I sort of clung on and hung around like a bad smell” said Roche.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO