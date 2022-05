Northland hooper Rob Dorsey joins the show. He talks about the leadership he carried as a 4 year varsity starter, and the challenges that came with that. Coach Tihon Johnson also joins the show. He talks about the big shoes he has to fill following 2 great coaches before him. He also talks about the success of the Kingdom Summer League, a basketball league that he founded, which features professional and amateur basketball players.

