Off-duty border patrol agent delivers baby boy in San Diego bathroom

Special delivery: A customs agent stepped in and delivered a baby for a woman who was in labor in a San Diego public bathroom.

SAN DIEGO — An off-duty border patrol agent had more work to do after finishing a 5-kilometer run on Sunday -- delivering a baby.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agent George Huertas, a member of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) in San Diego, delivered the baby boy in a public bathroom.

Huertas and his family were at Liberty Station in San Diego to participate in the Miracle Babies Superhero 5K race, KSND-TV reported. Huertas was running in the event as a tribute to his son, who was born prematurely and spent the first three months of his life in a newborn intensive care unit, the CBP said in its release.

Huertas was preparing to leave the venue when his sister told him a woman was in a public bathroom giving birth. The agent, who is a trained emergency medical technician, delivered the child without a hitch.

He wrapped the baby with one of his sister’s baby blankets, then waited until first responders arrived.

“If you know George, you know he is too humble to bring this up for attention,” Michael E. McEwan, the acting commander of San Diego BORSTAR, said in a statement. “He only told a group of us in passing during muster and downplayed the whole incident.

“George responds to those in need on and off duty,” McEwan added. “He is a strong advocate for those under his care. He truly embodies what it means to be a BORSTAR agent and lives our moniker, ‘So Others May Live.’”

